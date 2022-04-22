The Dominican pilot who died in Haiti had made a premonition

On January 11, 1948, the Dominican Republic experienced one of the greatest air tragedies in its history, taking the lives of 32 peopleincluding baseball players, fans and sports leaders from the province of Santiago.

It is known as “The Rio Verde Tragedy”.

The team left on a flight from Barahona to Santiago de los Caballeros, after celebrating a double game of the national amateur baseball championship in the so-called Perla del Sur. The plane did not reach its destinationcrashed in the Río Verde mountains in Yamasá, Monte Plata province.

70 years later, Dominican actors including Amado Rusberlin Gutiérrez Franciscoknown as Stive Rusber, interpreted this tragic story.

Gutiérrez Francisco was the pilot who lost his life after the plane he was flying crashed on an avenue in the Carrefour commune in Haiti.

According to a publication by Gutiérrez Francisco, his role was to play the only survivor of this tragedy under the name “José María”. He survived by preferring to go by road.

Miguel Vásquez, director of the film, commented to the Listín that his character was that of Luis María “Gallego” Múñoz, who was changed from team to Chosen Mocano in the middle of the season and therefore did not make the trip that ended in tragedy of Green River.

This baseball player died in 2001 in the Rockawey air disaster in New York, on a flight to Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital.

In a post on his Facebook account, The actor and pilot hopes that this “curse” does not touch him.

“I hope the curse doesn’t touch me, I’m serious,” the young man wrote along with photos and videos of characters from the film.

“It happens in the movies, it happens in real life, it happens on TNT. A crazy fact about my character in this movie “José Maria”. When he crashed the plane in 1948 with all the players he was the only survivor, however 53 years later in November 2001 he died in the worst plane crash in New York on a flight to the Dominican Republic. That’s Final Destination. I hope the curse doesn’t happen to me ?? I’m serious! Nothing, go see a bit of Dominican history starting today in theaters that not everything can be Robertico’s joke. The tragedy of Río Verde”, wrote the young actor.

Last Wednesday, Amado Rusberlin Gutiérrez Francisco He died as a result of the plane crash in Haiti. The young Dominican, in addition to being an actor and pilot, was passionate about astronomy.

In the airplane, a Cessna-207, five people were on board, the pilot and four passengers. They were all heading to Jacmel, in southern Haiti. They all died, unlike the tragedy of 1948.

In a statement, the Haitian Civil Aviation Security Directorate (Dsach) found that recently, many owners of private planes have begun to carry out commercial flights, “in flagrant violation of the regulations” of the country, and formally requested that it be suspended these types of operations.

about the accident

The plane that crashed on Wednesday left Port-au-Prince bound for Jacmel, in the southeast of the country, and after a thirteen-minute flight, alerted the control tower of a technical failure.

Then he tried to make an emergency landing on a busy avenue in the Carrefour commune, a neighbor of the capital, where he crashed.

The director of the National Civil Aviation Office (Ofnac), Laurent Joseph Dumas, indicated that the device had its airworthiness certificate and was fit to fly, but “it was not registered as a commercial aircraft”, that is, it did not have a license.