The Dominican reporter who stole the looks at the MET Gala 2022

Santo Domingo, DR. – Genesis Suero, who is a reporter for Telemundo, looked spectacular during the MET Gala 2022. But above all at the height of the event and even better than many attendees.

The communicator took this year’s trend and with a high and elegant bun she made the internet tremble.

This is Genesis Suero who was Miss New York USA in 2018 and now stole sighs at the Met Gala ceremony; benefit event that kicks off the annual fashion show of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress in New York City.

In this event we were able to see the stars parade with the best designer outfits, although in the case of the reporter Genesis Suero, it was unexpected that a reporter drew so much attention for her look and beauty.

What is the MET Gala?

The 2022 Met Gala is a charity event that kicks off the Dress Institute’s annual fashion expo. It is also known as the Costume Institute Gala, which has been held since 1948 and is a charity event that kicks off the annual fashion exhibition of the Dress Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

And each year a theme is chosen to inspire designers and this time it was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie”, that is: elegance inspired by the golden age of fashion in the United States that spans from 1870 to 1890 and in the that began to experience changes in technology, culture, fashion, art and politics.

Although it is usually the figures of the entertainment world who steal the camera, yesterday a Telemundo reporter decided to go dressed for the occasion and it went viral.

Genesis wore a Lucia Rodriguez dress that fitted her figure perfectly and made her look like a princess. All hand in hand with an ideal makeup and hairstyle. Tla was the stir in networks for her look that even in social networks a hastshtag was created for her; #MetCinderella.

Even Genesis expressed appreciation for Instagram:

This is how the communicator managed to turn on social networks and steal the camera from the biggest stars in the world of fashion and entertainment.