The Dominican Republic is in position 69 of the happiest countries in the world

This Sunday, March 20, the world happiness day and like every year a world report lists which were the happiest countries.

The “World Happiness Report” indicates that the Dominican Republic is in position 69, four points happier than in 2020.

According to the report, The Dominican Republic is happier than Latin American countries Bolivia (71), Paraguay (73), Peru (74) and Ecuador (76).

Costa Rica is the happiest Latin countryoccupying position 23, followed by Panama (37), Brazil (38), Guatemala (39), Chile (44), Nicaragua (45), Mexico (46), El Salvador (49), Honduras (55), Argentina (57) and Colombia (66).

The least happy Latin American country, according to the report, is Venezuelawhich is at number 108.

While the least happy in the world is afghanistanwhich ranks 146.

The points evaluated to know if a country is happy are the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), life expectancies, the freedom to make decisions and the perception of corruption, among others.

Finland continues to occupy the top of the ranking, being one of only five Nordic countries to make the top 10.

The report says that the perception of corruption levels fell in all regions least in Latin America and Eastern Europe.

In the past decade, trends of sadness and worry have grown in Latin America, South Asia, the MENA region, and sub-Saharan Africa.