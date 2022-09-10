The Dominican Republic will have an electronic passport; here the details

The president of the Republic, Louis Abinader, Authorized by decree the General Director of Passports to take the necessary steps for the implementation in the country of the electronic passport.

The information was disclosed by Néstor Julio Cruz Pichardo, who was in charge of reading decree 438-22 during the meeting of the National Facilitation Committee (CNF)in which the institutions that the president instructed to collaborate with the General Directorate of Passports (DGP) in the execution of the project were present.

In that sense, Cruz Pichardo said that next week all the steps will be taken so that in a short time, the Dominican Republic will have an electronic passport.

He indicated that upon his arrival at the DGP he was concerned about the implementation of that device, thus inquiring about the steps that had been taken in this regard.

Nestor Julio Cruz Pichardo

He added that it was then that he raised the need to carry out the project to the president, who was interested and authorized him to take the necessary steps for the execution of the project. electronic passport that will save carriers time on their trips abroad.

“In this sense, the President of the Republic declared high interest of the Dominican Republic through the aforementioned decree, to execute the project.

According to the decree, the institutions that were instructed to collaborate with the DGP in the execution of the project are the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, the Presidency, the Interior and the Police, and Tourism.

Also the Civil Aviation Institute, the specialized Security Corps airport and Civil Aviation, General Directorate of Immigration, General Directorate of Customs and the Government Office of Information Technology and Communication.