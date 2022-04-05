The Dominican Voice returns with a second season and two new coaches

The Dominican Voice announced a second season from June 12 of the year at 8:00 p.m. every Sunday on Telesistema channel 11.

The names of this season’s coaches were also revealed: repeats the queen of merengue Milly Quezada, current champion of the show; Musicologist returns to the swivel chairs with his flow and witticisms, which were enjoyed so much in the first edition, and the new coaches envision great competition, these are two local stars who shine all over the world: merengue heartthrob Eddy Herrera and salsa artist Alex Matos.

Both were excited to help new voices from the Dominican Republic reach their full potential.

The duo from the first season continues to animate the show: Luz García and Jhoel López.

The charismatic Mariela Encarnación was in charge of bringing life to the event held at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo hotel. There they introduced

A statement indicates that the production, who have been working since the beginning of the year to once again offer a show with high quality standards, recognized that it was very difficult to choose the 110 participants of the Blind Auditions because the quality and quantity of the voices were exceptional in the overall casting.