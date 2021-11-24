The Dominion, 5 minutes of The Prologue preview released

– Advertisement –

Last summer, viewers who watched Fast & Furious 9 had the opportunity to see a five-minute preview of Jurassic World: The Dominion by Colin Trevorrow. Now, this sneak peek, titled The Prologue, was released online. This short tease is not a part of the movie, but rather a stand-alone piece that tells the beginning of the story of Jurassic World: The Dominion.

This preview goes back 65 million years and features seven new types of dinosaurs that have not been seen before in this franchise. The sequence shows a battle between a T-Rex and a Giganotosaurus, and once the T-Rex is killed, we see a blood-sucking mosquito. While it’s unclear if this is the original Jurassic Park mosquito that helped bring the dinosaurs back to life, it feels like some sort of origin story for the T-Rex that terrified viewers in 1993.

The sequence then cuts to the present, where a T-Rex is chased by a helicopter, leading the T-Rex to rampage into a drive-in parking lot.

Trevorrow previously said of the footage:

“Ever since I was a child, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal, and Amblin, it finally happened. This preview is just a taste of the film we made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton have created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer. ”

Jurassic World: The Dominion will be played by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise. Trevorrow co-wrote the script for the film with Emily Carmichael, working on a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World.

Jurassic World: The Dominion will arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022.

– Advertisement –