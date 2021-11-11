The Donnarumma nightmare with Kessie: because it will end badly

There are seven months left until the end of the contract Franck Kessié with AC Milan. The Via Aldo Rossi club is trying to find a solution but it seems that the Ivorian player is pulling the rope with really excessive requests. As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, who spoke to Sky Sport24, the renewal of the contract between the player and the Rossoneri is really on the high seas with an important gap between offer and request.

Crazy figures

The Milan wants to recognize Kessié his value and seems to have put on the plate 6-6.5 million euros a year plus bonuses while the Ivorian would like to reach 9 million euros net: a figure that the Rossoneri club is not willing to to reach. Obviously, if Paolo Maldini, Ivan Gazidis and Ricky Massara will not lower his requests, they will certainly not make a drama and will let him leave as they did for two other big hits like Gigio Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu. The 24-year-old ex Atalanta and Cesena, among other things, this season is not repeating itself as in the recent past and some of his mistakes have weighed on the economy of the Mila matches such as the expulsion remedied against Atletico Madrid and or the penalty given. at Inter in the derby with incredible ingenuity.

English sirens

Under these conditions, Kessiè is determined to leave Milan with the club that would prefer to do so in January, managing at least to monetize a few million euros from his sale. According to reports from the English newspaper The Mirror, Arsenal and Manchester United are ready to make false cards to bring him in Premier League especially the Red Devils who could lose Paul Pogba at no cost at the end of the year.

Not only that, however, since on the player there would also be the Tottenham by Antonio Conte who knows Kessie very well having faced him as an opponent and also Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Ivorian, who will turn 25 next December 19, is also liked by PSG who certainly has no economic problems to be able to guarantee the former Atalanta player the 9 million euros requested from Milan to sign his renewal. Among other things, the club that will card Kessiè at no cost will certainly be willing to pay him several million euros more on the contract having saved for the cost and his card. The situation, however, is not the best and now it will be up to Maldini and Massara to find the right solution to unravel this intricate negotiation that is wearing out especially the Rossoneri fans.