The Doors, the story of Val Kilmer’s incredible preparation to play Jim Morrison in the 1991 film

The personal story of Jim Morrison from childhood in a conservative Florida family with a military father who commanded Navy aircraft carriers to escaping to Los Angeles to study film at UCLA, meeting with Ray Manzarek on the beach of Venice Beach the transformation into one of the most overwhelming rock stars in rock history with the Doors, until his mysterious death at 27 in Paris where he pursued the dream of being a poet, fascinated the world of cinema for many years.

Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma And William Friedkin they attempted to film a movie about Jim Morrison, but in 1985 when Columbia Pictures bought the rights to him from the family (they were later sold to Imagine Films and Carolco Pictures) the choice of producers fell on Oliver Stone. The American director shares some of the characteristics they made Jim Morrison so important: he is an exponent of the counterculture, a rebel of cinema with a powerful and direct language (he wrote the screenplay of Scarface from Brian De Palma and in 1978 he won an Oscar for that of Midnight Escape from Alan Parker), in 1967 he volunteered in the army for eight months during the Vietnam War, returning with numerous military honors and the plot of Platoon with which in 1986 he won two Oscars, the first film of an anti-militarist trilogy and on the drama of veterans that continues with Born on July 4th in 1989 (with which he wins another Oscar) e Between Heaven and Earth of 1993.

Oliver Stone said he discovered the Doors right during the Vietnam War. Meet Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore of the Doors, the family of Jim Morrison and that of his muse and girlfriend Pamela Courson (the former agree to appear in the film only in a flashback in the form of a dream, the Coursons, on the other hand, do not want Pamela to appear responsible for Jim’s death), read hundreds of interviews and in the summer of 1989 wrote the screenplay for the film that came out in 1991: “It was problematic, but the music helped blend all the elements together»Says the director.

The choice of the actor who has to play Jim Morrison is one of the most important issues: in the 80s they were taken into consideration Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Richard Gere but also rock stars like Michael Hutchence of INXS, Oliver Stone thinks of Ian Astbury of Cult (which he refuses because he disagrees with the script) and then chooses Val Kilmer after seeing it in fantasy Willow from Ron Howard.

The preparation of Val Kilmer to step into the shoes of such a legendary rock star is incredible: you pay for the singing lessons yourself and records an eight-minute audition in which he plays Jim Morrison in all stages of his life, try for six months learning 50 Doors songs to perfection (15 of which are in the film) and spends a lot of time with the Doors producer, Paul A. Rotchild who takes him to the Elektra studios where the albums were recorded and tells him stories, anecdotes and interpretations of the lyrics.

Ray Manzarek refuses to meet him, Robby Krieger and John Densmore accept and when they hear his versions of the Doors songs they admit to unable to distinguish his voice from Jim Morrison’s. The film The Doors is shot in the Mojave Desert, in Los Angeles, Paris and New York in 13 weeks: to shoot the concert scenes Val Kilmer sings to the music of the Doors with his voice (without following Jim Morrison’s vocal track), and only for the famous performance of The End on the stage of the Whiskey a Go-Go from Hollywood are needed five days of shooting and 24 takes. Val Kilmer made the most impressive performance of his career, bringing Jim Morrison back to life in all his power, frailty and artistic grandeur. A role from which, as he himself said, despite being a Hollywood star accustomed to a life out of the ordinary, Val Kilmer managed to get out with great effort to get back to normal.