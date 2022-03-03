the double between the sanitary

Rosa Arroyo, Montserrat González, Mª Isabel Moya and Manuela García.

The rate of temporality among medical professionals double that of their male colleagues, according to the latest study on gender inequality prepared by the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom). Specifically, more than 50 percent of the women who responded to the survey are currently with a interim contract (24.4 percent) or eventual (27.4 percent), an index that in the case of men falls to 12.7 and 12.6 percent, respectively.

These are some of the conclusions of the Cgcom Gender and Medical Profession Observatory Survey. The report, which has been presented by the agency’s deputy secretary, rose creektakes as a sample 4,883 medical professionals from all over Spain.

According to this study, a 21.3 percent of all respondents say that have lived or seen situations of inequality related to remuneration of professionals. This percentage increases to 33.2 percent in the answers made only by female doctors.

“Among the reasons that cause these inequalities are the use of conciliation measures, occupying fewer positions of responsibility and carrying out extraordinary activity less frequently,” explains the Council.

66% have seen or suffered gender inequality

On the other hand, the study reveals that two thirds of women (66.6 percent) practicing Medicine have seen or suffered situations of gender inequality.

“Half of them claim to have experienced them in the first person and also perceive them in other colleagues,” underlines the report, which adds that, in terms of global terms (men and women), the 44.5 percent declare having seen or experienced this type of situation of inequality.

Regarding the reasons why they perceive that there are situations of gender inequality in the medical profession, the first is because there is a greater need for conciliation among women, followed by a Greater difficulty in accessing management or leadership positions; less recognition of women by superiors; worse working conditions for women; workplace harassment and finally, salary discrimination.

Finally, a third of the sample states that they have suffered some type of grievance or prejudice by their superiors. However, if we separate between men and women, they are above the average with 39.3 percent compared to 26.8 percent of men. This harassment occurs mainly in the ages below 50 years.