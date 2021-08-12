The double bottom of XRP places the next bullish target at $ 1

Ripple’s XRP token could reach $ 1 in the next few days, according to a classic technical chart setup.

Referred to as a “double bottom”, the trend reversal indicator appears after the price has bottomed out at a certain level, bounces to a higher resistance level, and approaches the first lower bottom, to bounce back to the bottom line. previous resistance (also called “neckline”).

If the price closes above the neckline, an extended upward movement is expected, the length of which will be equal to the total height between the neckline and the bottom level. It appears that XRP is close to the complete execution of the pattern, as shown in the graph below.

Current configuration of the double minimum of XRP. Source: TradingView

XRP / USD made the first low $ 0.65 on June 22, bouncing towards the neckline resistance at $ 0.75. It then corrected further to hit the second low $ 0.51, followed by a vigorous push towards the resistance of $ 0.75 and the subsequent breakout.

In other words, XRP has a fair chance of testing $ 1 as the profit target of its double bottom pattern.

In fact, research conducted by Samurai Trading Academy shows that double bottoms, or double bottoms, have a 78.55% success rate.

On the other hand, the XRP Daily Relative Strength (RSI) indicator indicates excessive interim valuations. At 72.29, the RSI is in the overbought region, suggesting an impending sell period.

Fundamental

After the low of $ 0.514 on July 20, the price of XRP rose 77.39% to $ 0.91.

Most of its gains came in the wake of a bullish market rally, driven by the euphoria surrounding the Ethereum software update.

July 20 marks the low day for both currencies: Ether, from $ 1,718.41 then rose 89.13% to $ 3,235; XRP was at $ 0.516. As a result, it appears that XRP has simply followed the trend of the cryptocurrency market, thanks to its positive correlation rate of 0.69 with Ether (ETH), according to the monthly average data reported by CryptoWatch.

SEC update against Ripple

In the latest series of events, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) failed to file internal documents despite two orders from Judge Sarah Netburn at the request of the defendant, Ripple Labs.

Ripple Labs filed a motion in early June to force the SEC to hand over its internal communications related to the rival cryptocurrencies of XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether. Netburn approved the motion, but the SEC did not deliver any documents.

Financial Feeds pointed out that Netburn may order fines against the SEC for failing to comply with a court order. Furthermore, it can even dismiss the US securities regulator’s case against Ripple Labs if the former fails to cooperate.

Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in his response to Senator Elizabeth Warren that his means of determining whether or not a digital asset is a security is clear, adding that:

“The SEC will continue to carry our authorities all the way through. […] We haven’t lost a case yet. “

“I find it funny: He pointed out that they have never lost a lawsuit. This is because most don’t have the capital or are unwilling to risk everything to keep fighting a rigged fight. Unfortunately for @SECGov they met their teeth. with @Ripple. “

The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which began in December 2020, hurt XRP investment prospects. The value of XRP fell nearly 80% in one month (to $ 0.168). It has also undergone delisting on various regulated exchanges, including Coinbase, Bitstamp, Crypto.com, OKCoin, Wirex, and others.