The double degree in Physics and Electronic Engineering and Medicine, the courses with the highest cut-off mark at the UPV/EHU

The enrollment period at the UPV/EHU kicks off this Monday, but students already know the access qualifications for this year. As confirmed this Saturday by the academic institution, the double degree in Physics and Electronic Engineering again asks for the highest grade at the Public University of the Basque Country, with 13,351, a figure slightly higher than last year. The ‘top 20’ of the careers with the most demanding cut-off marks for the 2022-2023 academic year presents few variations with respect to the previous year: the pull of double degrees is consolidated, five-year degrees that combine two careers and with an excellent job fit, but also a trend that is repeated year after year and that reflects that many of the students with the most brilliant records opt for biomedical careers.

On this occasion, Medicine in Spanish, with 13,066, is catapulted to the second position in the ranking, unseating Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, which closes the podium of honor with 12,980. Medicine in Basque also climbs one position and is fifth, although the cut-off mark drops and the gap with the degree in Spanish widens. A change that anticipates that this year it will be easier for Basque students to enter Medicine. In the first positions also appear ‘classics’ such as Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematics, Nursing or Electronic Engineering. All of them, above 12.

As usual every year, on these summer dates future Basque university students have to choose where to direct their future. Some will be able to choose the desired option and others will have to resort to their plan B or C for not reaching the minimum required grade. The weighted sum of the score obtained in Selectividad and the Baccalaureate will be what allows them or not to access the different degrees offered in public universities. At the UPV/EHU, from the 18th to the 21st of this month, Baccalaureate students who passed the University Access Assessment in the ordinary call, as well as Higher Level Vocational Training students, older than 25 and 45, will enroll years, and people with work experience and graduates, among others.

On this occasion, 19,085 people have pre-registered, 600 more than last year. «Once again, this course has increased the number of people who bet on the University of the Basque Country to carry out their undergraduate university studies, which reflects the high degree of trust that Basque society has in its public university. Likewise, the cut-off grades, 19 grades exceed the grade of 12 and 43 grades the grade 10, which means that at least 1,500 students will enter our public university with a grade above 12 and at least 3,000 with a grade above 10. These data show that, in general, our university’s degree offer is very well received by students”, stated Laura Vozmediano, Vice-Rector for Degree and Educational Innovation.

After this first phase, on July 26 and 27, the people summoned in the second call (July 23) will attend to enroll and on July 29, those of the third call on July 28 will do so. In these two calls, the places that remain free in the previous order are assigned. Later, in September, three more calls will take place. In the 19 faculties and schools of the University of the Basque Country, a total of 8,425 places are offered for the next academic year, to which must be added those of the three degrees (a total of 230 places) taught by the three centers attached to the UPV/EHU: Vitoria-Gasteiz University School of Nursing, Bilbao Chamber of Commerce University School and IMH Dual Engineering University School.

105 degrees



The UPV/EHU offers a total of 105 degrees for the next academic year, two more than the previous one. Specifically, the two novelties are two double degrees, a training model that is reaching a great boom and for which universities are strongly committed, since it allows obtaining two degrees in five years and facilitates good opportunities in an increasingly complex labor market. . The catalog of double degrees reaches fourteen titles, as two new ones have been added (Civil Engineering + Technical Architecture, at the Gipuzkoa School of Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering + Industrial Electronic and Automatic Engineering, at the Vitoria-Gasteiz School of Engineering). Gasteiz).

In the ‘Top 20’ of the races with the highest cut-off mark for this course, one more double degree has slipped in than last year. So, a total of 6 were counted and this time 7. These are degrees with a limited number of places and it directly influences the high admission grades. For this course, the one that combines Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations has entered, with a 12,120 access qualification. A new sign, moreover, that careers related to Sociology, Politics, Public Management, Journalism, Audiovisual Communication or Advertising are still on the rise and fill the classrooms when combined with each other.

In addition, eleven grades develop Dual Training projects, a model that combines the teaching-learning processes at the university with paid internships in companies. These degrees are becoming more and more in demand. On the other hand, all degrees can be taken in the two official languages. The offer in other languages ​​also continues to grow. The Business + Economics Double Degree is taught entirely in English, and Primary Education is offered trilingually at the Faculty of Education and Sports (Álava Campus) and at the Bilbao Faculty of Education. In this last Faculty, Early Childhood Education is also taught in a trilingual modality.

In addition, in most degrees you can take courses in English (more than 800 are already offered) or in other languages ​​(close to 180). Four degrees have the international mention awarded by the Basque Quality Agency Unibasq for the promotion of the internationalization of its students. In this sense, it is noteworthy that one in four undergraduate students at the UPV/EHU has an experience of international mobility throughout their studies.