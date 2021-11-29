The double migratory flow in Lithuania

For weeks, the border between Belarus and Poland has been at the center of a clash between the two countries over the management of hundreds of migrants who would like to reach the European Union via Belarusian territory. But there is another migratory flow that is less talked about: that between Belarus and Lithuania, where however the situation is very different from that of the Polish border.

Here, in fact, there are not only migrants and asylum seekers who come from the Middle East and Africa, but also thousands of Belarusian citizens fleeing the Lukashenko regime. But if it is almost impossible for the former to enter Lithuania and obtain asylum, for the latter the path is much simpler.

As the New York Times, what we are witnessing in Lithuania are “two migratory flows and two forms of human despair”, which however have completely different outcomes. Most Belarusians arriving in Lithuania are quickly assured of their stay in the country, while the rest have to spend months in refugee camps at the border, often in precarious conditions, and it is almost certain that their asylum applications will be rejected.

To understand the meaning of this difference in treatment between Belarusian exiles and other migrants, it should be remembered that Lithuania has been on bad terms with Belarus for months. The Lithuanian government has given hospitality to many of the most important figures of the Belarusian opposition, and the Ryanair flight was directed to Lithuania, which Belarus hijacked at the end of May to arrest the opponent Roman Protesevich. Among the people welcomed by Lithuania is, for example, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko’s main rival, who is in voluntary exile after denouncing possible fraud in the elections on 9 August 2020.

Following those elections, Lithuania issued more than 6,700 visas to Belarusian citizens who wanted to flee their country. On the contrary, since the influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Belarus in an attempt to enter Europe began in early summer, far fewer visas were issued: of the 2,639 asylum applications submitted in Lithuania by non-Belarusian people, writes the New York Times, only 10 were accepted.

Many of them told how their trip was encouraged and organized by the Belarusian authorities, which facilitated the issuance of tourist visas to enter Belarus and guaranteed air travel. The Lithuanian coalition government, supported mostly by center-right parties, has framed the migratory flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa as a threat, arguing that Lukashenko intends to overwhelm Europe and Lithuanian territory with an alleged “invasion” of migrants. In reality, the numbers of the flow are almost negligible.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė of the center-right TS-LKD party said that there are currently about 15,000 migrants in Belarus who would like to enter Europe, of which 2,000 are on the border with Lithuania.

Since August, there have been about 7,000 attempts to illegally cross the border between Belarus and Lithuania, according to the New York Times by Rustamas Liubajevas, head of border security services. One of the latest cases was that of four Iraqis found in the Lithuanian city of Medininkai on Thursday, hidden in a truck carrying peat.

But while the migrants are almost all rejected – despite the fact that Article 18 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union guarantees the right of asylum to anyone who reaches the territory of the European Union – Belarusians are welcomed without problems.

Bilotaitė also said that checks will be intensified on vehicles crossing the border between the two countries, and that if there is an increase in cases of irregular crossings “we will seriously consider the possibility of closing the border with Belarus”. In July Bilotaitė had already denounced the arrivals of migrants from Belarus calling them “not real asylum seekers”, but “tools used against Lithuania” by the Lukashenko regime.

The Lithuanian parliament had also passed a law that severely restricted the right to asylum, allowing the Lithuanian authorities to detain migrants and asylum seekers for six months after their arrival and to expel them immediately if their request is rejected, without waiting for the process of being rejected. appeal.

The issue of migratory flow in Lithuania was also addressed by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who on November 28 during her visit to the country defined what is happening “an attack organized by the Lukashenko regime” who ” it is putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk, lured to the border with Belarus under false promises ”.

Von der Leyen also said that Lithuania is already benefiting from 37 million euros to tackle the migration crisis, and that the European Union will triple the funds for Lithuania, Poland and Latvia for border management, reaching a total of 200. million euros between 2012 and 2022.

