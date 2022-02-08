The double of Constantini-Mosaner curling is in the final at the Olympics: the first historic medal for Italy. The challenge for gold on Tuesday

Surprise: Italy is also strong in curlingstrong enough to arrive at the last act of the Olympic Games never losing and forcing opponents to make an honorable surrender. The couple Stefania Constantini And Amos Mosaner is in final for gold In the mixed and then comes a new certain medal for Italy. The first, historical, in the Olympic discipline introduced in Turin 2006. Constantini and Mosaner beat the Sweden 8-1 with the match already on file at the seventh end due to the inability of the Swedish duo to reach the Azzurri with the last few pitches.

Handshake and off the track. One domain. The double Italian is in the final for the Olympic title, scheduled Tuesday 8 at 13.05, with a route plan of 10 wins in ten matches played between group and direct elimination. The opponent will be the pair of Norway who beat Britain 6-5. Up to now, in the 9 round robin matches, the Azzurri have put the USA in line, SwissNorway, Czech RepublicAustralia, Great BritainChina, Sweden and in the night also the Canadain first place already acquired.

Then the overwhelming power against the Swedes in the semifinals. The Norwegians Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslienrespectively 32 and 35, were defeated in the group by Constantini and Mosaner, in the third match, for 11-8 which had earned him the first place in the standings alone, never given up by the Azzurri again. Nedregotten-Skaslien had conquered the bronze Olympic a Pyeongchang in 2018 following the disqualification of Russian athletes.