The double tax on petrol: that’s how much it costs

Not only light And gas. The increases soaring energy prices also affect the diesel fuel used for trucking. In one year, the price of a liter of fuel jumped from 1.35 to 1.65 euros +22.3 percent. And a full tank, for a heavy vehicle of over 11 tons, is close to 150 euros. This was underlined by the Studies Office of the CGIA of Mestre, which also measured the effects on companies of the increase.

The calculations are quickly made: every year a truck travels an average of one hundred thousand kilometers. Estimating consumption per kilometer at 3.5 liters, the result is that in the last year, hauliers have had to deal with a increase of expenditure of 8,600 euros for each vehicle. An impressive figure, if you keep in mind that there are over 98,000 companies that deal with road haulage in Italy. To gain is the Treasury, which this year has collected a higher revenue of 1 billion euros. What is really striking, the analysis of the CGIA highlights, is the mechanism that guarantees the State receipts of this magnitude: “ In the face of the increase in crude oil prices recorded starting from the beginning of 2021, for the State, which applies VAT at 22 percent on the taxable basis of fuels, the revenue has increased. If we then take into account that this tax base also contains excise duties, this is a typical example of double taxation “.