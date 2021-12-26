The doubts of the Italians on electric and hybrid: the research

Their market share it continues to grow from month to month, also thanks to state incentives which, for some years now, have supported the transition to electric mobility. The rechargeable vehicles (Phev and Ev) sold in November 2021 are 9.5% of the total, with an increase of 24.2% compared to the previous year.

Despite this, i doubts accompanying the electric cars and plug-in hybrids they are still many. As the results of the instant survey show “Hybrid and electric cars, what are the consumers’ doubts?” driven by Areté, Italian motorists are increasingly attracted to electric-powered cars but, at the same time, they harbor distrust and fears.

Fault, if we can say so, of the little knowledge and little information: 2 out of 3 Italians do not know exactly how electric and hybrid cars “on tap” work, how they recharge and what are the differences between the various types of engines. For example, just 40% of Areté’s interviewees are aware of the differences that exist between full hybrid, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars. 31% even believe that all hybrid cars need to be recharged on plug, while 63% think that all hybrids travel 50 km in electric mode.

This misinformation, or little information if you prefer, contributes to making growing doubts around the world of electric. Although 72% of respondents say they are ready to buy an electric or hybrid car in the future, 43% have serious doubts about the range of electric cars, their recharging and duration, while 21% have no clear costs and maintenance times of electric cars (which, according to a US research, in the first years of the vehicle’s life are higher than those of endothermic cars).

The biggest obstacle to a greater diffusion of electric and hybrid cars, however, is another: costs. When asked “Which of the following aspects would prompt you to buy an electric car?” the answers of the Italians interviewed leave no doubt: for 24% a lower price would be needed; 21% would like more substantial incentives while 10% would prefer an advantageous financing plan.

It should not be surprising, therefore, that 63% of the participants in the Areté instant survey would be willing to pay only between 5% and 10% more to make the switch from an endothermic to an electric car.