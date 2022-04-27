The Dow falls more than 800 points amid fears of a recession

Uncertainty in the financial market due to a possible US recession. 0:52

(CNN) — US markets plunged on Tuesday.

The Dow fell 810 points, or 2.4%, as stocks sold off fueled by fears of an economic slowdown. The drop occurred after a brief recovery on Monday.

Large-cap tech stocks led the losses as investors awaited key corporate earnings reports this week.

First-quarter results from Google’s parent company Alphabet missed estimates on Tuesday afternoon, leaving shares at $24.62 per unit, versus $25.91 expected, according to the report. Refinitiv. Shares fell more than 5% in extended trading. Microsoft’s earnings beat analysts’ expectations, but shares were flat in extended trading.

The Nasdaq, where technology companies have great weight, plummeted about 4%, entering even more in bearish territory. For its part, the S&P fell 2.8%.

The effect of Fed policy on the Dow

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled last Friday that aggressive interest rate hikes are likely next month, the Dow fell about 980 points, or 2.8%. The Fed’s hikes are intended to tackle rising inflation, but investors are more concerned that a rise in interest rates will dampen consumer spending and the housing market, ushering in a recession.

Fast-growing technology stocks are closely linked to Fed decisions. These interest-rate sensitive companies have high price-to-earnings ratios because they are typically valued based on future earnings and do not pay dividends. Higher rates mean future benefits are worth less than they are now.

Cyclical stocks also fell on Tuesday. The Dow 3M component fell nearly 3%, as did shares of UPS, although both companies beat earnings expectations.

General Electric plunged more than 10% after warning that its outlook for 2022 “trends towards the lower end of the range.”

Asian markets fell on Tuesday as economic lockdowns in China, a result of its zero-Covid-19 policy, disrupted global supply chains. China is a big customer of the US semiconductor and tech market.

Investors also remain concerned about geopolitical turmoil linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A senior Russian official said Tuesday that the threat of nuclear war is real.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which measures seven indicators of market sentiment, fell Tuesday in fear mode.