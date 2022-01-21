the downtime of Amazon’s virtual assistant in Europe – Corriere.it

Amazon Echo smart speakers and the Alexa app don’t work. Problems with the Amazon Alexa assistant, down on the morning of January 21st

There are those who did not wake up because the alarm did not go off. Who could not hear the news of the day. And who’s left in the dark: the smart lights don’t turn on. On the morning of January 21st Alexa is not responding. Amazon’s virtual assistant – the most widespread and used – in down a little throughout Europe from about 7.45am, as the DownDetector site highlights. There are reports from Italy, but also from Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The latter two are the countries with the most users left without an assistant, but probably also because they are the areas where Alexa is most common.