The DR has the largest stateless population in the West

The Dominican Republic has stateless population largest in the Western Hemisphere, according to a report presented by the United States Department of State.

It contends that a 2014 law created a mechanism to provide citizenship documents or a naturalization process to stateless people, but the law has not been properly implemented, leaving at least 135,000 Dominicans of Haitian descent effectively stateless and vulnerable to trafficking.

“Dominican women and children, particularly from impoverished areas, were victims of sex trafficking throughout the Dominican Republic, the Caribbean, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East and the United States,” cites the report.

According to the report, experts noted an increase in the number of Venezuelan victims of trafficking in the Dominican Republic since the start of Venezuela’s economic and political crisis.

It also exposes that Cuban nationals working as doctors in previous reporting periods and baseball players may have been forced to work by the Cuban government.

“The Dominican Republic is a destination for sex tourists mainly from North America and Europe for child sex trafficking. Sex trafficking of girls between the ages of 15 and 17 occurs on the streets, in parks and on the beaches,” the document states.

In addition, it refers that government officials and NGOs report an increase in the recruitment of Colombian and Venezuelan traffickers to dance in strip clubs and then coerce them into sex trafficking.

According to reportIn 2020, the government described an increase in trafficked Dominicans, specifically children, brought from the interior of the country to coastal tourist areas.

“There are reports of forced labor of adults in the construction, agriculture and service sectors. The precarious legal situation of Dominicans of Haitian descent, the fear of deportation and the discrimination they face increases their risks of trafficking and labor abuses, including in the sugar industry”, she exposes.

She also notes that Haitian women report smugglers who often become traffickers for sexual exploitation along the border, and “observers note that traffickers operate along the border with impunity and sometimes with the help of a corrupt government officials who accept bribes to allow undocumented immigrants to cross”.

According to the United States, border crossings remain porous and unguarded, leaving migrants, including children, vulnerable to trafficking.

They cite that LGBTQI+ people also experience high levels of violence, which can include trafficking.

The United States department highlighted that, during the period of the reporta greater number of unaccompanied children at risk of trafficking were intercepted and returned from the high seas surrounding Puerto Rico.