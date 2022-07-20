The DR has the largest stateless population in the Western Hemisphere, according to the US.

The United States Department of State stated that The Dominican Republic has the largest number of stateless people in the Western Hemisphere, according to the most recent Trafficking in Persons report published by the US state agency.

“The Dominican Republic has the largest stateless population in the Western Hemisphere; A 2014 law created a mechanism to provide citizenship documents or a naturalization process to stateless people, but the law has not been properly enforced, leaving at least 135,000 Dominicans of Haitian descent de facto stateless and vulnerable to drug trafficking. people,” part of the report said.

This information was published in 2022 trafficking in persons report of the aforementioned entity, where the state of vulnerability of Dominicans with Haitian roots who are unable to regularize their immigration status was highlighted.

Likewise, the investigation revealed that, despite some improvements in this regard, the country does not comply with the minimum standards contained in the Protection Law of trafficking victims.

“The Government of the Dominican Republic does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, but is making significant efforts to do so,” the State Department said.

However, they affirmed that the Dominican authorities were not equitable when identifying and assisting the victims of human traffickingasserting that the government did not provide justice, investigate, or assist Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian origin in these cases.

levels

The Dominican Republic was located in Level 2 of the report, which is made up of “countries whose governments do not fully comply with the minimum standards of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, but that they are making significant efforts to comply with them.”

Also in this classification is Albania, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Republic of Congo, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast, Croatia, Denmark , Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy.

Also Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Korea, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru.

Also Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Great Andean, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Timor -Leste, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.