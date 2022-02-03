The draft of the anti-Venice formation studied by Spalletti: Meret holder, two ballots in attack

Naples football – There is already a training draft for Venice. Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport writes it, confirming Meret as owner, then giving rise to two ballots between backs and attack.

“In goal, the shirt will be by Meret and on the wings, as the hierarchy teaches, Di Lorenzo on one side and Mario Rui on the other. the permanent center of gravity for the offensive development. Lorenzo Insigne holder on the left, and he is there; Zielinski that sways in the middle ground, seems to represent a banality; then there are two options, Lozano will end up discovering that he is at a disadvantage compared to Politano . In front of everyone, it seems to see the silhouette of Osimhen who wants to be there from the first minute, it hasn’t been his turn for three months. Mertens will not step back an inch, he will try to create embarrassment in Spalletti “