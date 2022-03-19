the draft of the new decree

The farewell to the Green pass is now really a matter of days. In fact, a decree defining the road map for the relaxation of anti-Covid restrictions is about to be approved in the Council of Ministers. A calendar that actually marks the return to normality through some symbolic dates and culminating on May 31 with the elimination of the green certificate. Meanwhile, on March 31, the state of emergency will not be renewed and, therefore, two of the “symbols” of the fight against the pandemic conducted to date will disappear: the Technical-Scientific Committee and the Emergency Commissioner. Then, from 1 April, many of the stakes imposed up to now will begin to fall.

MASKS: THE FFP2 STAY ON BUSES AND TRAINS

In the draft that will arrive in the cdm it is established that until April 30 the Ffp2 masks will remain mandatory for all means of transport (local and otherwise), for shows and competitions open to the public, in discos and dance halls. While, always until the end of April, in the rest of the places (ie restaurants, gyms, shops) the surgical mask will suffice. The only exempted children under the age of six, people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask and those who are doing sports.

GREEN PASS “BASE”: AT WORK AND IN THE CANTEEN

As stated in the draft of the decree, the “basic” Green pass, that is also obtainable through the negative result of a swab, remains mandatory until April 30, 2022 to access “canteens and continuous catering on a contractual basis”, ” public competitions “,” public and private training courses “,” face-to-face visual interviews with prisoners and inmates, within prisons for adults and minors “and” public participation in sporting events and competitions, which are take place outdoors ».

The same goes for transport. Until April 30th you need the basic pass for airplanes, ships, ferries, trains (interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed) and buses for interregional transport.

From 30 April it will also no longer be required for access to public offices, judicial offices and, above all, the workplace. That is to say that Italian workers for the whole of next month will be allowed to go to the office with the basic pass and no longer with the enhanced one.

“STRENGTHENED” GREEN PASS: CLOSED RESTAURANTS AND SPORTS CENTERS

According to the draft in the cdm, the enhanced pass – obtainable only through vaccination or recovery – remains mandatory until April 30 to access “catering services carried out at the counter or at the table, indoors, from any establishment, with the exception of catering services ‘interiors of hotels and other accommodation facilities reserved exclusively for customers staying there ». “Swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team and contact sports, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, for activities that take place indoors, as well as spaces used for changing rooms and showers, with the exclusion of the certification requirement for those accompanying people who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability “. «Conventions and congresses» but also «cultural centers, social and recreational centers, for activities that take place indoors and with the exception of educational centers for children, including summer centers, and related catering activities». “Feasts, however named, consequent and not consequent to civil or religious ceremonies, as well as events similar to these that take place indoors”. «Activity of gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos». «Activities that take place in ballrooms, discos and similar places», «Public participation in shows open to the public, as well as in sporting events and competitions, which take place indoors».

VACCINAL OBLIGATION

The vaccination obligation until 15 June 2022 will apply to “school staff”, “personnel from the defense, security and public rescue sector, local police, staff of the National Cybersecurity Agency”, “personnel who perform any qualification his / her work activity directly employed by the Department of Penitentiary Administration or the Department for Juvenile and Community Justice, within prisons for adults and minors “. Until June 15, 2022, the vaccination obligation also applies to “personnel of universities, institutions of high artistic, musical and dance training and higher technical institutes, as well as personnel of the forestry corps of the regions with special status”.

INSULATION AND QUARANTINE

Not only. The differences between vaccinated and non-vaccinated also disappear in the case of positivity. “As of April 1, 2022 it is forbidden to move from their home or residence to persons subjected to the measure of isolation by provision of the health authority as they test positive for SARS-CoV-2, until recovery is ascertained.

Starting from the same date referred to in paragraph 1, the self-surveillance regime is applied to those who have had close contact with subjects confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, consisting in the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices of type FFP2, indoors or in the presence of crowds “.

THE POST EMERGENCY

However, the government keeps its hands free in the event of a pandemic resurgence. And in fact, in article 1 of the text it establishes to preserve “until 31 December 2022, the necessary operational and prompt reaction capacity of the structures during the phase of gradual return to the ordinary”, that is, that “at the justified request of the competent “(..)” One or more ordinances may be adopted “among those” issued with civil protection ordinances during the validity of the state of emergency “. So much so that, again only until the end of this year, to cope with the lack of the Commissioner for the emergency, “a Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic “. From 2023 all residual tasks will be under the control of the Ministry of Health, which in any case will support the Defense immediately and, from October, will be strengthened with the hiring of at least 10 new managers. Not only that, the ministry will also be allowed to intervene to possibly limit travel to and from abroad.