The Dragon Ball producer plans to create its own metaverse and offer games within it to earn money

Netmarble, the producer of dragon ball Online, has announced that it will develop its own metaverse where it will offer play-to-earn games to earn crypto assets. In this way, it will compete with Sky Mavis, responsible for Axie Infinity, who currently leads the industry of play-to-earn games.

The announcement was made by Bang Jun-hyuck, CEO of Netmarble, a major mobile gaming company based in Seoul, South Korea.

The team of netmarble is already working on the development of new mobile games in which they can win NFT and also in planning your metaverse.

“We plan to develop games in the metaverse that allow users, whether individuals or companies, to obtain virtual assets that can be exchanged for real assets, such as currency, through blockchain technology,” said Bang Jun-hyuck.

In addition, according to Jun-hyuck, the first game from the production company that will incorporate the NFT It will be the sequel to Everyone’s Marble, a game that has more than 2 million players.

The metaverse What is the producer planning? dragon ball It will allow players to buy and sell buildings and land in a virtual version that will simulate South Korea.

The company has also announced that it will use one of its offices for the developments of the metaverse. However, although Netmarble is the largest game producer in South Korea, its play-to-earn games will only be available in South Korea as a free-to-play MMORPG with no cryptocurrency rewards, unlike players in other countries. MMORPGs are massively multiplayer online role-playing video games that allow thousands of players to enter a virtual world simultaneously through the internet and interact with them, such as Fortnite and Minecraft.