The Dragon Ball producer plans to create its own metaverse and offer games within it to earn money

Netmarble, the producer of dragon ball Online, has announced that it will develop its own metaverse where it will offer play-to-earn games to earn crypto assets. In this way, it will compete with Sky Mavis, responsible for Axie Infinity, who currently leads the industry of play-to-earn games.

The announcement was made by Bang Jun-hyuck, CEO of Netmarble, a major mobile gaming company based in Seoul, South Korea.

