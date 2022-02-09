The drain on petrol: because we will spend 400 euros more

The prices of fuels unfortunately they continue to rise, causing serious concern among the various consumer associations. Latest data from the Mite (Ministry of ecological transition) in hand, during the last week the price of unleaded petrol in self-service mode reached an average of 1.819 euros per liter, with an increase of 2.26 cents compared to the previous week. The cost of diesel is also growing, which with an increase of 2.33 euros has now exceeded 1.690 euros per liter. These are maximum peaks: as regards petrol, this is the maximum reached since October 2012, while for diesel since March 2013.

According to what was found by Daily Relay, the round of increases has affected everyone. This morning Eni increased the prices of petrol and diesel by two cents per liter, and those of LPG by one cent. The same goes for Q8, IP and Tamoil.

Assoutenti’s appeal

The position of Assoutenti against the executive, which has not yet taken measures to try to stem the increase in prices. The increase in prices will take around 400 euros a year out of the pockets of families. “Faced with the escalation of fuel prices that lead a full tank to cost over 16 euros more today than last year, the government has not yet adopted any measures, and we wonder what are you waiting to intervene” , is the complaint of the association. The upside of the cost of fuels, explained the president Furio Truzzi, will not only aggravate the expenditure for supplies, but will also cause serious consequences on retail prices, further impoverishing families and businesses.

“ We appeal to Prime Minister Mario Draghi “, concluded Truzzi,” for it to convene the consumer associations in order to study the measures more effective to be adopted to counter the relentless growth of the lists, which risks having devastating effects on the country’s economic recovery “.

The Codacons alarm

The continuous increases have also brought the Codacons to apply directly to the government, asking for greater safeguards for families. “ Today gasoline costs 22.3% more than a year ago, while 24.3% more is spent on diesel. For the pockets of consumers this is an increase from +16.5 euros to full, which determines an annual sting of almost +400 euros per family (precisely +397 euros) only for the higher costs of supply “, declared the president of the association Carlo Rienzi, as reported by Handle.

L’increase of prices, Rienzi stressed, is also having direct effects on the retail cost, causing an increase in price lists in all sectors. It is therefore an emergency against which the executive is required to intervene urgently with concrete measures.