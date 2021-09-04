the drama directed by Denzel Washington

“A Journal For Jordan” has its first teaser trailer. The film, starring Michael B. Jordan, is directed by Denzel Washington.

A Journal for Jordan: Denzel Washington’s romantic drama

Here is the first teaser trailer for “A Journal for Jordan”, the director’s romantic drama Denzel Washington with the actors Michael B. Jordan and the rookie Chanté Adams.

“Love is a choice, Jordan. And True Love Means You Must Sacrifice. “Based on a true story, follows Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed in Iraq who begins keeping a diary of love and advice for his newborn son. But the horrors of war are felt. Back home, New York Times senior editor Dana Canedy (Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely life-changing relationship with King and her lasting devotion to her and their baby.

Film production

Washington directs from a screenplay by Oscar-winning screenwriter Virgil Williams, based on Canedy’s book. Washington and Jordan produce alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Molly Allen, David Bloomfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Richard McConnell are the EPs.

Sony will release the film from Columbia Pictures and Creative Wealth Media on December 10 in New York and Los Angeles, with an extensive hiatus scheduled for Christmas weekend starting December 22.

Francesca Reale

12/08/2021