The drama film that conquered the Sundance Festival and will take you out of your comfort zone is on Prime Video

the movie that you we recommend The following has caught the attention of lovers of post-apocalyptic cinema, because it has a great cast and an original story that has brought millions of views through the Prime Video platform.

It is the tape “Are we alone?”, which is directed by a woman and it is about Reed Moore (The Handmaid’s Tale, Inside the pain), in addition to that said production features a script written by Mike Makowsky (Game of Thrones, X-Men: Days of Future Past).

This film has also attracted the attention of critics. specialized because at the 2018 Sundance Festival it was awarded with el Special Jury Prize, which represents that this year was considerate an excellent tape.

A tape that you should not miss on Prime Video

The film is originally titled “I Think We’re Alone Now”, and has a duration 1 hour and 33 minutes; within the Prime Video catalog we can find her in the section of films corresponding to the science fiction genre.

In sum, this film stars the multi-awarded and renowned actor Peter Dinklage, who is recognized and remembered for his work on Game Of Thrones in addition to the fact that the co-star is Elle Fanning.

What is the movie about

“We’re alone?” follows the story of Bel, a men who decides to get away from the whole world and live in a remote place from civilization, however, he leads a lifestyle away from people without knowing that it is the worst time to get away, because humanity has been annihilated by a mysterious incident.

But not everything was lost, because there is a survivor and it is Grace, who after suffer the horrors of the near end of the world will hit the single life man for burst in their routine and put the mess around Bel, who she clings to because they are the only two survivors.

