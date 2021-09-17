the drama of a difficult childhood

Some documents recently found attest that Johnny Depp, during adolescence, it was abandoned from the negligent mother. THE documents found in court, which until recently were buried in the archives, are dated 1981. Only a few years earlier, or in 1978 – when Johnny was only a 15-year-old boy – the parents, Betty Sue Depp And John Christopher More Depp Senior, they decided to divorce. At the time, the mother declared that her son was “emancipated and self-sufficient”.

Johnny Depp’s point of view is slightly different. The actor, during an interview, said he had started doing drug use at 11 years old, he decided to drop out of school shortly after and at 16 he was convinced that he wanted to become a great musician. In 1980 he started playing guitar in a band called The Kids, with whom he decided to move to Los Angeles, where his home was his car. His first acting role only came in 1984 with A Nightmare on Elm Street, after meeting Nicolas Cage.

The cards were found by Paul Barresi, a Hollywood fixer who was gathering information for the new Discovery + series Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard. Barresi himself said: “He said that since the age of 11 he has taken all kinds of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, painkillers, opiates and magic mushrooms. Drugs were one way escape family problems. Needless to say, at the age of 17, Johnny was not financially self-sufficient, and far from emancipated. As for me, his mother he has denied him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her most ”.

In 2018, Depp had told the magazine Rolling Stone about her mother (who died in 2016): “My mother was born in a fucking valley in eastern Kentucky. His poor ass was on Phenobarbital (a long-lasting barbiturate, ed) since he was 12 “. His father, on the other hand, simply described him as one absent figure, he and his three siblings were raised by their mother Betty Sue. At home it often happened that they raised their hands, there was no other way to communicate with each other. “I loved Betty Sue,” concluded Depp, “but at her funeral I said she was the worst human being never met in my life “.

Johnny Depp mother: the legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard also continues

To Johnny Depp – who recently claimed Hollywood was boycotting for the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard – in August the go-ahead was granted to protrude allegations of defamation against Heard in the United States, despite a UK court ruling calling him violent. The defamations against Depp had been communicated through an article in the Washington Post of 2018, in which Amber had told of having been a victim of domestic violence, without mentioning the specific name of the ex-husband. The case, however, will be heard in court next year.