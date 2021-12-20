The drama of Gianluca Vialli: “The unwanted guest is back”

His sporting nature as a striker has remained the same as ever. Pugnacious, determined. Like this Gianluca Vialli continues to fight, even in his most difficult and physically demanding match: the one against illness. The former footballer, current head of the delegation of the Italian national team, also has a game strategy of his own, which consists in considering the tumor not an enemy but a “ unwanted guest “So he defined it himself in a recent interview in which he also talked about his health conditions.

Speaking on the Cremona1 television station, Vialli revealed: “ L’unwanted guest he is still with me, sometimes more present, others less. I hope you can bear me for many years but I am confident and optimistic, those around me give me strength and courage “. Words that the former striker pronounced in a calm tone behind which, however, a great resolve was perceived. The same attitude that the champion had tried to convey to the Azzurri in a thrilling speech delivered on the eve of the European final between Italy and England. “ The man who dedicates all of himself to achieving a goal “, the head of the delegation of the national team exclaimed on that occasion,” it will never have a place next to those mediocre souls who know neither victory nor defeat “. A hymn to fighting spirit.

Thus, in the ex player’s wish to be “endured” for many years there is everything: optimism, the desire to continue and to be there. Not surprisingly, Vialli’s gaze is already turned to the next commitments of the national team, which will have to face the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup 2022. Even with respect to this step, the former footballer said he was confident and addressed words of appreciation to his friend and coach of the Azzurri, Roberto Mancini. “ He is the absolute monarch, even if the environment turns into a certain democracy. He is a great leader, I thank him for what he made me live in a particular moment of my life “, said the player on the Cremona1 broadcaster, while the” Mancio “listened to him in connection.