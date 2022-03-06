The drama of hospitals in Ukraine: patients are transferred to bomb shelters, tunnels and basements

After the first round of dialogue between the commissions sent by Ukraine and Russia on the border with Belarus did not reach a ceasefire agreement, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the war conflict kept the safe transportation of oxygen suspended. , so that most Ukrainian hospitals are within 24 hours of running out of vital supplies, endangering hundreds of people requiring medical care. In parallel, wounded soldiers and civilians have begun to congest healthcare centers, which have had to transfer hospitalized patients to the underground in the face of constant bombing, while fighting a pandemic.

The WHO assured that Ukraine needs a 25% increase in oxygen supplies, for which they asked the Russian government, of Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian, led by Volodimyr Zelensky, to agree the establishment of a safe transit corridor to send medical supplies from Poland.

Women take care of their babies at the pediatric center after the unit was moved to the basement of the hospital that is used as a bomb shelter, in Kiev.

However, the potential lack of oxygen tanks is only part of the crisis facing Ukraine. with so only 2,369 hospital beds reported by the Ukrainian government in 2012, the shortage of energy for heating the healthcare centersadded to the problems with electricity and the serious danger that the ambulances that transport the wounded run from being caught in the middle of the crossfire, generate a constant alarm for the medical personnel.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization warned that During the first day of the war, a Russian Tochka 9M79 series ballistic missile carrying cluster munitions from the 9N123 group reached the entrance of a hospital in Vuhledar, leaving four civilians dead and 10 wounded, six of them were health officials, who remain in office despite the threat.

“Consider this: Putin has launched a massive war of aggression in Europe during a pandemic that is still raging. On top of that, the Russians are now bombing Ukrainian hospitals. This is beyond evil. The only moral option that any government can take now is to support Ukraine by all means,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba condemned after the explosion at the health center.

A woman looks at her phone and sits with her son in oncology, in a basement used as a bomb shelter, at the Okhmadet children’s hospital in central Kiev, Ukraine.

After hospitals came under attack, the Zelensky government ordered the evacuation of patients who cannot be discharged and the suspension or transfer of medical treatments, such as chemotherapy, to basements, bunkers or tunnels. Hundreds of parents went to hospitals to be with their children hospitalized during the offensive. In one of the starkest images of the war, the Kiev authorities stated that in the first two nights of evacuation, more than 80 children were born in the bomb shelters, many of them had to be transferred to clinics.

On the other hand, medical staff have had to improvise with what supplies they have to set up neonatal, geriatric and emergency care units underground. According to a video published by The New York Times, when the sound of the bombs broke in the streets, a children’s hospital in Dnipro had to place newborns in rows with blankets, and in the most serious cases they were in the arms of the pumping team. oxygen handbook.

However, faced with the surge of new patients, Polish hospitals are receiving the sick and injured for medical treatment through a “health train with medical and rescue equipment” with capacity for 150 patients.

“Any citizen of Ukraine who comes to Poland fearing for his life or health can have access to medical care. We will also help the wounded who cannot be treated in Ukraine. In these difficult times, Poland will support Ukraine. We already have a list of 120 hospitals across the country where Ukraine victims can go. We estimate that at the moment it would be possible to admit several thousand patients in total,” promised Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

For Sunday, the United Nations estimated the death of 240 civilians in Ukraine, including several children after the missile attack on a kindergarten, while the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense raised the figure to at least 352 civilians, including 14 children, and 1,684 wounded.

According to the Al Jazeera chain, the main hospital in Mariupol – a Ukrainian city where 30 civilians died in an artillery attack on Saturday – which has the largest Intensive Care Unit in the Donetsk region, it packed over the weekend with civilians seeking to donate blood in the face of reported shortages, just as it did in 2014 when conflict broke out in Crimea.

According to figures from the Ukrainian government, to date there are about 1,700 people hospitalized for Covid-19 in Ukraine, which puts extra pressure on hospitals that must maintain strict protocols to avoid contagion, while treating the injured that leaves the invasion of Russian troops to Ukrainian territory, in an offensive that is five days old.

A woman as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during a shelling, at the hospital in the city of Mariupol.

Ukraine experienced a critical situation during the peak of the pandemic, with almost 5 million infections in a country of 44 million inhabitants. The disease left 105 thousand dead. Precisely, the UN warned that between January 15 and February 25, Ukraine experienced an explosion of positive cases with a 555% increase due to the new omicron variant, a figure that could increase considerably given the mobility generated by civilians who try to leave the country seeking protection and hit the already complicated medical system.

In the face of the emergency, countries neighboring Ukraine that maintained entry health requirements, such as medical certificates or PCR, have lifted the protocols, as Poland did, to speed up the entry of Ukrainians and thus avoid lengthening the time of possible crowds in the borders. In addition, the The Polish government claimed that in the “darkest scenario” they could turn temporary hospitals for those infected with Covid-19 into treatment zones for war victims.