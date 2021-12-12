The drama of Patrizia Pellegrino, her daughter’s terrible illness

Patrizia Pellegrino with an open heart. The Neapolitan showgirl tells of the very rare disease that hit her daughter: the shocking drama.

The former gieffina tells about herself and speaks of the terrible disease that has affected his daughter. Here is the drama that changed his family’s life forever.

The drama of Patrizia Pellegrino

We recently saw Patrizia Pellegrino in the house of the Big Brother Vip 6. However, his stay in the Cinecittà bunker lasted a very short time. The true showgirl was in fact eliminated from the game and forced to go home.

However, with his roommates, the beautiful soubrette has confided talking about her private life and a drama that has affected his family. Pellegrino told herself with an open heart revealing a health problem that has affected his beloved daughter Arianna. The showgirl drama shocked the audience and other contestants. Here is what Patrizia said.

The showgirl’s daughter’s illness

Patrizia Pellegrino with an open heart. The Neapolitan showgirl, recently deleted of Big Brother Vip 6, he spoke of the health problems that have affected his daughter Arianna. He would have liked to share this experience with her GF Vip participating as a couple but received a sharp no from the production.

The soubrette told her roommates during her stay at home, the tragedy her family went through when they found out about the child’s illness.

Patrizia Pellegrino’s daughter is called Arianna and today she is 22 years old. The showgirl in the sixth month of pregnancy he learned that the girl had a rare genetic disease that caused her to never walk.

Arianna arrived after the death of another child which caused pain and depression to the Neapolitan soubrette. Pellegrino confided that the two often quarrel and they don’t always get along but that she is her daughter’s main support.

Arianna has been subjected to several operations, today he does not walk at all, he has the support of a wheelchair but thanks to physiotherapy is making leaps and bounds. He also began to take his first steps.

Mom is really proud of her and every time he talks about Arianna her eyes fill with tears. Hers was certainly not an easy life but the young woman today is a beautiful, strong and intelligent woman who will certainly have no problems facing the future.