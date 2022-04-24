The drama of silicone iPhone cases and pockets

In the last month I have been using an iPhone SE 2022. Along with this transfer unit it accompanied a red Apple silicone case, perfect to dress and protect the device’s midnight black color. Until then, I had been using an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a leather case. And my surprise has been capital to discover one of the great drawbacks of it.

The drama of silicone with the pocket

Protecting the iPhone is an essential function for many users. In my case, I tend to be quite careful with it. But it’s true that the iPhone SE 2022 invites you to be more careless, perhaps due to its lightness and reduced dimensions. Hence, there are numerous cases for iPhone SE 2022 with which to protect it.

Whereas with a larger iPhone I am more careful when picking it up and holding it, these 4.7 inches tempt you to live more on the edge. It is part of your enjoyment. That’s why I chose to use the case for as long as I used the device.

In all this time I have discovered one thing that has ended up being really annoying. Is about how badly the silicone case gets along with the pockets of the pants. And it is that on numerous occasions, when I try to take the iPhone out of my pocket, it ends up coming out with it as if it were a sock.





You’re going to pay at the greengrocer with Apple Pay, wait, I’ll grab your iPhone to make you nervous in front of the queue. That you carry the baby stroller, a toy in the other hand and you have a callGet ready to juggle. And if you had something else in your pocket, be careful not to let it fall into a sewer.

This has an added difficulty: returning the iPhone to a pocket that is half out is not easy

There is no way to prevent this from happening. it aggravates the tighter the pants you wear and it is especially troublesome on jeans, because of their deep pockets. If your hands are wet because you just washed them, the discomfort is multiplied.

It is difficult to think of a way in which this type of material does not present this discomfort. Silicone has some adhesion to other materials and is part of its appeal, as this prevents slipping on surfaces or slipping from the hand. In my case, it has a clear advantage, which is to be able to place it on the dashboard to use Maps while driving.

Transparent or leather covers as an alternative





As I said at the beginning, my daily terminal until the arrival of this year’s iPhone SE has been an iPhone 13 Pro Max. To protect it, this unit came with a brown leather case. One of the most classic Apple cases.

It is curious how with this material the problem does not occur pocket, obviously. In the end, leather is a much less sticky material than silicone. Might even be a little slipperyCertainly more than other materials. In the past I have been able to try leather cases from various brands, with Mujjo and Apple’s own iPhone cases being my favourites.





Another candidate is transparent iPhone cases. Years ago I tried the iPhone XR and after a year of use it held up quite well. Yellowing is quite commonalthough in my experience I have never suffered with Apple.

What I have noticed with the iPhone 12 Pro Max was that they resist falls worse. They save your iPhone from a bad fall, but if they do it with a corner, they will crack over time. It may be due to the new flat edge design, because with previous models this has never happened to me.

This has been my little big drama during these weeks. specific situations in which when taking out the iPhone it seemed that he wanted to accompany him with more things at the same time, becoming an inconvenience.