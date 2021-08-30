the drama of the son (and of the US health care) – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





JOHN Q.

Sky Cinema 1 at 9.15 pm

with Denzel Washington, James Woods, Robert Duvall. Directed by Nick Cassavetes. USA 2002 production. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT. Unlikely but true (it really happened in the 90s). A child needs an urgent heart transplant. But the doctors refuse because the insurance does not cover the costs of the surgery. The father, desperate, barricades himself in the hospital emergency room, taking the occupants hostage, including the doctor who should perform the operation. The poor guy says he is willing to do anything if a donor does not show up in record time. Incredibly he is lucky. A car accident provides him with a fresh deceased.

Loading... Advertisements

WHY SEE IT. Because all the emotional chords are pulled that no more could be. And then the plot triggers a controversy not just against the US health service (the richest nation in the world still lets so many people die that many small nations save instead).