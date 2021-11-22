The drama on TV: “Hostiles

The drama on TV tonight: “Hostiles – Hostiles” Monday 22 November 2021 at 21.10 on Rai Movie

Hostiles – Hostiles (Hostiles) is a 2017 film directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi.

In 1892, a young woman, Rosalie Quaid, and her family, made up of her husband Wesley, and their children Lucy, Sylvie and Jacob, suffer a violent attack from a Comanche tribe who want to steal their horses. During the attack only Rosalie manages to escape and hide in the forest while the rest of her family, including her newborn son Jacob, are brutally murdered by the Indians.

Meanwhile, at Fort Berringer in New Mexico, army captain Joseph Joe Blocker, grim and resentful towards the natives, captures a family of Apaches and brings them back to the fort, locking them up. He is later summoned to the office of his Colonel Abraham Biggs, who gives him the last order before retirement: to accompany a dying Cheyenne chief, Yellow Hawk, and his family to their native land, a valley known as the Valley of the Bears in the Montana. Since the order comes from the president himself, and threatened by a court-martial, Blocker unwillingly agrees to carry out the order, despite his bloody history with the Indian chief, guilty of killing many of the captain’s comrades. After that, Blocker gathers a squad (made up of the trusty and old friend, Sergeant Thomas Metz, Corporal Henry Woods, also his friend, the promising new Lieutenant Rudy Kidder and a new recruit, Private Desjardins) and sets off. for the Valley. During the journey, Blocker stops the squad and orders the Indians to be put in chains.

Along the way, the squad spots the burnt ruins of the Quaid family’s house (seen at the beginning of the film) and while the soldiers prepare the camp, Blocker goes to investigate and patrol the area, and discovers the horribly scalped corpse of her husband. by Rosalie, who, now mad with grief, tells Blocker not to make any noise because her children are “sleeping” (even if they are actually dead). Compassionate Blocker decides to welcome her into his company. Initially Rosalie, seeing the Indians, is frightened, mindful of what she has suffered, but Blocker assures her that the Indians will not touch her. Eventually, Rosalie decides to join the squad until their next stop.

The next day, the journey continues, but they are attacked by the Comanche; the squad emerges victorious from the clash, but without preventing Desjardins from being killed and Woodson from being seriously injured. After this attack, Yellow Hawk convinces Blocker that the best thing to do to ensure everyone’s survival is to free him and his family; Reluctantly, Blocker accepts. The next day, the Comanches who survived their previous encounter are found dead by the squad and Blocker deduces that Yellow Hawk and his son, Black Hawk, killed them thanks to Metz by allowing them to leave the camp overnight.

After a brief stop at Fort Winslow Colorado to drop off the wounded Woodson and Rosalie, Blocker is asked to take Sergeant Charles Wills, who, by court-martial order, is to be hanged for killing a family with an ax, of take him to the place where the sentence will take place. The squad is joined by Corporal Tommy Thomas and Sergeant Malloy, to keep an eye on Wills. Meanwhile, Rosalie decides to continue the journey with Blocker, despite being offered a place to stay in Fort Winslow until the next train arrives at Christmas. One night, women are kidnapped, beaten and savagely raped by three fur traders as they wash dishes in the stream from their camp. The company, assisted by Yellow Hawk and Black Hawk, tracks down the fur traders, kills them and saves the women; however, Sergeant Malloy is killed. During a downpour, Wills tricks Kidder to undo the chains that bound him and then steals his gun and kills him before escaping but not before Blocker injures him. At this point Thomas Metz, gets on his horse and chases him despite Blocker yelling at him to stop. The company will discover, the next day, that Metz managed to track down Wills and kill him before taking his own life and stop suffering from his PTSD. Later Blocker makes peace with Yellow Hawk for all the damage they have inflicted on each other, and for the first time the two greet each other as friends and no longer as enemies.

Arriving in the Valley of the Bears, Yellow Hawk dies of his disease and is buried on his land by his family, Blocker, Rosalie, and Corporal Thomas. Just as the group is about to leave, a certain Cyrus Lounde and his three sons claim they own the land and order Blocker and the rest of the group to dig up Falco Gaillo’s body and leave. Blocker tries to inform them that they have the authorization from the president of the United States himself, but Lounde, indifferent, reiterates his order; A brutal firefight ensues that leaves only three survivors: Blocker, Rosalie, and Yellow Hawk’s young nephew, Little Bear. In the final scene, Rosalie and Little Bear reluctantly leave on a train from Montana to Chicago, without Blocker, but, at the last second, Blocker gets on the back of the train and gets into the carriage, determined to start a new life with the two.

Directed by Scott Cooper

With: Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi

Source: WIKIPEDIA

