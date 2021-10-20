The drama on TV: “The Deep

The drama on TV tonight: “The Deep – Profondo” Wednesday 20 October 2021 at 21:10 on Rai 4

The Deep (Djúpið) is a 2012 film directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

Kormákur brings to the screen what is legend in Iceland. A strange case that really happened on March 11, 1984, when a fishing boat was wrecked in the freezing waters of the Vestmann Islands. Only one man was saved from the crew, who managed to survive in impossible conditions with inhuman temperatures: Gulli, a common guy who unwittingly became a national hero and at the same time a scientific phenomenon. A story that opens a breach on the limits of the human body.

Baltasar Kormákur (Reykjavík, February 27, 1966) is an Icelandic actor, director, screenwriter and film producer.

Active in cinema, television and theater, he is considered one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the new generation[1], as well as winner of numerous international awards.

His films have often proved to be surprising box office successes, even though they frequently deal with very difficult issues.[2].

He graduated from Iceland’s National Academy of Fine Arts in Reykjavík, in 1990. He made his debut in the theater, also taking part in very demanding productions, to then try his hand, without ever neglecting the theatrical work, in film productions. In 2000 he released his first film as a director, 101 Reykjavík, which has become and continues to be an international phenomenon, allowing it to win, among others, an Edda Award for Best Screenplay and a Discovery Award at the Toronto Film Festival[3][4][5]. In 2002 he directed the film The sea (original title Hafið), also a great success, followed by A Little Trip to Heaven, 2005, with Forest Whitaker, Julia Stiles and Jeremy Renner, Mýrin, of 2006, and Brúðguminn, of 2008.

In 2010 he is director of A tragic choice (Inhale), while in 2012 it comes out Contraband, with Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale, Ben Foster and Giovanni Ribisi, remake of the film Reykjavík-Rotterdam in 2008 directed by Óskar Jónasson. The same year he returns to a Scandinavian production with the film The Deep, while in 2013 it comes out Loose dogs starring Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and James Marsden. In 2015 another film directed by him comes out in theaters, Everest, which tells of the tragic 1996 expedition to the summit of Mount Everest. The film is based on the book Thin air by Jon Krakauer.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur

With Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Source: WIKIPEDIA



