Sports

the drama that overwhelmed the attacker – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee26 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read


Sergio Aguero is forced to retire due to recent heart problems and will communicate this next week with a press conference (Barcelona have already been informed of the decision). To report the news are the well-known collaborator of Newskill España, Gerard Romero, and some Catalan newspapers. The former Manchester City striker had felt ill on the pitch during Barça-Alaves and was immediately hospitalized. The in-depth exams they first revealed an arrhythmia, and then obviously something more serious.

How many positives after the break. Despite the vaccine, Covid bomb on Serie A: what tiles for Naples and Rome

On 2 November, Barça announced that Aguero would be stopped for at least 3 months. Then, a few days later, Catalunya Radio had already talked about retirement, which was denied by the player himself via social media: “I keep taking examsThe “Kun” had said, leaving a door open for his possible return. Yesterday this new revelation.

Barcelona would already be thinking about how to replace him in January and among the names that have been made in recent days to strengthen Xavi’s team are that of Edinson Cavani And Alexandre Lacazette but the favorite name of the Catalan club is that of Karim Adeyemi of Salzburg.

Atalanta's manita overwhelms Spezia: the Goddess thus reaches Inter in third place

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee26 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Kalulu or Florenzi instead of Calabria in Florence? Pros and cons of the two options

5 days ago

“There will be more statues for Diego, one in the locker room. I want live stadium. EL? Worried about Moscow. On Insigne and Inter … “

16 hours ago

2022 World Cup playoffs, chaos in Serie A: the calendar may vary

4 days ago

Traditionalist Verstappen: “If champion I will use # 1” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button