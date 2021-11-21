the drama that overwhelmed the attacker – Libero Quotidiano





Sergio Aguero is forced to retire due to recent heart problems and will communicate this next week with a press conference (Barcelona have already been informed of the decision). To report the news are the well-known collaborator of Newskill España, Gerard Romero, and some Catalan newspapers. The former Manchester City striker had felt ill on the pitch during Barça-Alaves and was immediately hospitalized. The in-depth exams they first revealed an arrhythmia, and then obviously something more serious.





On 2 November, Barça announced that Aguero would be stopped for at least 3 months. Then, a few days later, Catalunya Radio had already talked about retirement, which was denied by the player himself via social media: “I keep taking examsThe “Kun” had said, leaving a door open for his possible return. Yesterday this new revelation.





Barcelona would already be thinking about how to replace him in January and among the names that have been made in recent days to strengthen Xavi’s team are that of Edinson Cavani And Alexandre Lacazette but the favorite name of the Catalan club is that of Karim Adeyemi of Salzburg.



