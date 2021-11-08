the dramatic consequences for health – Libero Quotidiano





More and more people are “contaminated” by nickel and heavy metals and the fault would be the food. The alarm comes from two European studies, according to which we must be very careful about certain categories of food. One of these is fish which, despite being very healthy, must be chosen carefully, bearing in mind that the small ones contain less mercury than the large ones. And also that cooked is always better than raw. According to a Spanish research, in fact, those who often eat sushi are more prone than others to the accumulation of heavy metals. Among these is nickel.





But what exactly is nickel? “It’s a silvery heavy metal, positively charged when oxidized. It is an important metal in the steelmaking industry, “he explained to Corriere della Sera Silvio Danese, full professor of Gastroenterology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan. The expert added that “nickel is found extensively on the earth’s surface, particularly in soil, water and air. It is also naturally present in many of the constituents of a regular diet”. Among the foods richest in this metal, according to the professor, there are “cereals, cocoa, chocolate, tea, soy and its derivatives, but also cashews. And then the legumes, asparagus, onions, spinach and tomatoes. Pure eggs and shellfish are rich in it. While rice, spelled, meat products and dairy products, almost all fruit can be eaten without problems “.





Nickel can cause more or less serious intolerances. Among the symptoms, as explained by Danese, there are “tiredness, headache, itching and redness of the skin, nausea or abdominal bloating, but also insomnia and muscle pain “. In case of nickel intolerance, then, it is useful to know that foods should never be cooked or kept in nickel-plated containers after cooking. And not only that: it would also be better not to use never, for cooking, the first water that comes out of the tap in the morning, since nickel may have been released during the night.



