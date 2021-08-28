the dramatic situation today

Famous pop singer Britney Spears turns 39 today. Let’s find out together how she is and what women do today.

Britney Spears was one of the protagonists of the 2000s. Her successes have led her to be the Queen of pop international, and his name is famous all over the world. Still loved and followed by millions of people, the woman is not having a good time. His life, always fluctuating because of his moments of crisis, it wasn’t all plain sailing. So let’s find out how the singer is today and what she does.

Britney was born in McComb, Mississippi, USA, on December 2, 1981, under the sign of Sagittarius. It is therefore fulfilled today 39 years old. The woman, in a few years, showing talent since she was a child, has become an icon of the international pop world. Her voice and her hits have gone around the world, and the singer still enjoys considerable fame today. His unforgettable catchphrases, like Baby One More Time or Oops!… I Did It Again they are still listened to and appreciated today.

Spears has always been, from an early age, at the center of the most diverse gossip. Most of his relationships and events in his life are in fact known to the public. In 2004 the woman married the dancer Kevin Foderline, together with whom she gave birth to two splendid children, Sean Preston And Jayden James. Subsequently he divorced, making everything official in 2007. Shortly after, in February of the same year, he made one of the most discussed and talked about actions ever. In the throes of a nervous breakdown and in a confused state, the woman is shaved to zero hair with a razor. later he voluntarily decided to be admitted to one clinic.

Since that episode, which literally went around the world, Britney Spears has never been the same person. The woman, after having recovered and having overcome the moment of crisis, has regained the custody of her children, she worked hard at work, and fought to find true love. Despite this, the situation is not yet stable for the singer. In fact, since its moment of crisis, the father Jamie took over the whole situation, becoming legal tutor of his daughter, and coming into possession of all his assets and his career.

Britney Spears: the current situation of the famous singer

AND conservatorship the legal term related to the father of Britney Spears, Jamie. The measure is usually applied in extreme situations, involving the elderly or mentally ill. This is not the case of the singer, who after the crisis has very well resumed the reins of her life. In the hands of Mr. Spears are currently both i goods of the daughter who decision-making power over her life. In fact, the woman must first ask her father for the permit to drive, to have children, to get married, and much more. His social networks are constantly monitored, and all people who have contact with her are also checked. Lately, the fact that the singer has always, since childhood, been forbidden by her father to express herself with her real item, for a record and commercial reason.

The situation gave birth to the movement #FreeBritney, whose goal is to allow the singer to regain control of her life once and for all. The initiative, in addition to having had a worldwide media success, was supported by several famous personalities from the world of entertainment, and even by Britney’s mother.