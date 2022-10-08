the dramatic stories of the relatives of the 18 people who died in an accident in Jocotán

“I will miss you, rest assured…” says one of the songs played on a loudspeaker while the villagers carry the coffins in procession, including those of four minors, to bury them in a steep field that they improvised as a cemetery .

In Conacaste, an impoverished village nestled in a mountain in eastern Guatemala, Christian songs were played this Thursday, October 6, to bid farewell to 18 members of the community who died when the van in which they were traveling to receive UN assistance fell into a ravine .

The crying invaded from Wednesday to this small village of the municipality of Jocotán, of dirt roads and houses with mud walls, when the vehicle rolled without control until a ravine of about 100 meters. In addition to the dead, the tragedy left 13 injured.

“It is a very big pain, it is very sad for me“, Celso Suchite, 48, who lost six cousins ​​and nephews in the mishap, told AFP.

“But what can I do? there yes I can’t [hacer nada] before what God does“, adds Celso resigned in this community of corn and bean farmers, which is ascended by a narrow mountain pass surrounded by cliffs.

In the tragedy, 11 women and two adult men died, a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy. Also a 17-year-old teenager and another 13-year-old, reported the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif).

“I lost cousins, uncles and aunts”

The accident occurred at dawn when the driver of the pick-up, who was later arrested by the police, parked on a hill for more passengers to boardbut the vehicle rolled into the ravine, according to the version of witnesses.

The victims were traveling cramped in the back of the truck from the community to the urban center of Jocotán to receive a monetary “transfer” from a UN World Food Program (WFP) projectthe municipal mayor of the place, Ramón Díaz, said the day before.

The 18 coffins they were veiled at the local school, which also functioned as a makeshift morgue where the authorities prepared the corpses.

The smell of blood was still perceived in the room with walls painted in light blueadorned with the Guatemalan flag and other patriotic symbols that were left there for the national independence celebrations in September.

“I lost cousins, uncles and aunts who passed away on the spot“, laments for his part José Ramírez, 39, one of the residents who helped in the rescue of people who were injured and who were taken to nearby hospitals by rescuers.

Solidarity

“We stand in solidarity with the families affectedincluding the 13 families of the deceased who were part of our PRO-Resilience project,” the WFP said on Wednesday in a notice posted on Twitter.

The project, which includes other comprehensive programs such as crop diversification and handicraft production, is implemented in the village that is part of the so-called dry corridor, an arid strip that crosses Central America where poor communities susceptible to climate change live.

In Guatemala, of the nearly 17 million inhabitants, poverty affects about 60% of the populationaccording to official estimates.