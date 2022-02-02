the dramatic story of the disease – Libero Quotidiano





Michela Murgia was forced to cancel her show “Where are the women?”, which was scheduled today, Tuesday 1st February, in the municipal theater of San Giovanni in Persiceto. The cause is to be found in earnest health reasons: at the beginning of January the writer had made it known through social media that she had been hospitalized in intensive care at the San Camillo in Rome and had undergone a thoracic surgery.





Now the Murgia has updated its followers with a post: “You wrote me many messages to express the disappointment for the cancellation of the dates of my shows in the coming weeks and this made me feel less alone, as long as I too dreamed of starting the year in theaters, meeting people and returning to look them in the eye. Instead I started it from the ICUwhich is following a slow cure which will require very different rhythms from those with which I have always lived and worked “.





“Some things I will be able to do, but others not – explained the writer – and the long journeys and physically performative situations are out of my reach for now. Illness is not a catastrophe, but a piece of my life that is as good as the others and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or something to be ashamed of ”.