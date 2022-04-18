The draped midi dress from Zara that Jennifer Aniston already wore in Friends

If we had to define the decade of the 90s in three facts Let’s talk about the emergence of top models like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, the rise of minimalist fashion and the series friends. This meant a boom around the world and not only because it was a source of entertainment, but also because the looks worn by the protagonists, especially Rachel Green, they were the best inspiration. Now current fashion also benefits from that retro aesthetic, bringing the classic black midi dress back into the spotlight.

There were many times when she wore the black dress during the ten seasons that the series lasted. But of all the designs and cuts, there is one that is positioned as the clear favorite this spring/summer 2022: the draped midi cut. Not only is it an infallible wardrobe that you can wear on all occasions and with any accessory you fancy, but it it also feels like a glove.

Draping is a technique that makes garments fit the body, stylizing the figure. Maybe that’s why it was Rachel Green’s hallmark in the series, because she knew how to get the most out of it. But whatever it was, many have been the brands that have recovered this garment, from the most luxurious such as Balmain and Miu Miu, to others. low cost like Zara, where we have found the exact clone.

The color, the cut and the minimalist air, they have made the black midi dress the best investment from your closet. and although fashionistasas we have already seen in the street style. So, if you are also a fan of Rachel Green’s style or nostalgia has invaded you again, check out this one from Zara and get the same results.

For sale at Zara (35.95 euros).

