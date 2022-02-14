the drastic decision of the Italian gas stations

We have all come to the limit, having to endure a situation that is really too difficult for individuals and businesses. Fuel costs are skyrocketing, not to mention gas and electricity bills. This is why gas station attendants today seem very close to a never-before-made decision: to close filling stations at night to save electricity.

And among other things, this option would be the most optimistic, because ‘on the table’ there is also the possibility that at least 30% of petrol and diesel stations will close (even during the day). What would happen with the night closing of petrol stations? Obviously the opportunities for refueling would become less and less and above all, during the day, there could be very long queues at the pumps.

Gas stations closed at night: the protest

The total closure of the plants during the night also includes the stop of the self service service; all stopped to save on electricity costs which, we know, have become prohibitive for most Italians. Things must absolutely change, because we have come to have to bear absurd expenses.

The national vice president of FIGISC (the Italian federation of fuel road plant managers of Confcommercio), Paolo Castellana, during a demonstration in Taranto spoke about the possibility of closing the petrol stations at night; still nothing for sure, but it is a not so distant hypothesis. He said: “The abnormal increases in electricity bills will soon induce all operators of fuel plants to close the night service so as not to go at a loss. Keeping a plant open, with all the necessary lighting, in the face of zero sales, no longer makes sense “.

It is certain that this is a drastic decision but that unfortunately for the most troubled gas station attendants it has unfortunately become the only way to ‘survive’ a possible total closure. The refueling stations, always keeping open, even at night, obviously leave the lights on for 24 hours: the costs are very high.

Costs more than doubled

Previously, an average gas station had around 2,500 euros a month for electricity, now it is up to exceed 5,000 euros. The costs for petrol stations have therefore more than doubled and cannot even be passed on to consumers, because the managers of the filling stations do not have autonomy on the final sale price. And with the general reduction in consumption, given that bill prices have clearly become prohibitive for all Italian families, together with a decrease in mobility due to Covid and the increase in petrol and diesel prices, it is not difficult to imagine the severity of the problem.

The price of gasoline rises again

And that’s not all, unfortunately, because the price of fuel, already very high, continues to rise. Petrol attendants often even find themselves in loss; According to the MISE Fuel Price Observatory, today the national average price of petrol in self mode has reached 1.831 euros / liter, for self diesel we are at 1.707 euros / liter. As for the prices of the service, gasoline reaches 1,964 euros / liter and diesel to 1,844 euros / liter. LPG goes from € 0.819 to € 0.834 / liter and CNG for cars between 1.790 and 1.840.