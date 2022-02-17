The drastic measure they took in Chivas due to the injury of Jesús Molina

Club Guadalajara will have the absence of one of its main leaders practically for the rest of the 2022, since midfielder Jesús Molina He injured his right knee and underwent a successful operation this Wednesday, February 16, in search of getting ready, but his recovery will take around eight months, however the leadership made a radical decision.

Despite the fact that they have the regulations in favor of requesting the incorporation of a new element, after an inconvenience of this type, such as the severe problem of Chuy Molina, both sports director Ricardo Peláez and owner Amaury Vergara they have not considered the possibility of signing another player that reaches to cover the place of the vo, before recovery.

According to journalist Fernando Cevallos, in Chivas they are satisfied with the squad they have and therefore do not plan to use any element that does not have a contract and meets the needs of the technician Marcelo Leaño, in addition to the fact that there are not many options on the market either.

“Chivas. Campus closed for this season. TO despite the fact that the loss of Jesús Molina gives them the possibility of hiring a free playerthis option is not contemplated for the remainder of the tournament”, was what the communicator published on his Twitter account, which makes the position of the coaching staff clear.

When will Jesús Molina play again?

“Molina’s operation was a success; The preoperative diagnosis was confirmed a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and additionally a repair of a part of the lateral meniscus and also of a superficial chondral injury of the medial condyle. The prognosis for a return to competition is 7 to 9 months”, It was part of what the rojiblanco team published this Thursday morning.

