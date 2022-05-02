the drawing he made during the trial against Amber Heard and went viral on TikTok – Prensa Libre

On this occasion, a video went viral on TikTok since it shows a drawing that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He made during one of the last sessions of the trial against his ex-partner, a situation that surprised the users of this social network.

After three weeks of trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, this controversial legal battle for defamation continues to give what to talk about in social networks.

In full trial for defamation, which began on April 11, Johnny Depp began to draw for several moments while one of the witnesses in the case gave his testimony before a judge.

Faced with this unusual situation, Benjamin Chew, the actor’s lawyercarefully observed what his client was drawing while the trial continued.

After finishing his drawing, which appears to be a sketch of a person, Johnny Depp showed it to his lawyerwho responded positively to this situation by making a gesture of approval.

Chew’s reaction brought an immediate smile to Johnny Depp’s face, who ignored the statements of the witness in the defamation case that he stars with his ex-partner Amber Heard and decided to focus on his drawing.

This curious moment was shared by a TikTok user, who claims that the drawing is a sketch of a personand so far accumulates almost 8 million reproductions.

Immediately, netizens started armake various speculations about the identity of the person who drew Johnny Depp while a witness testified in full trial.

“His lawyer said: ‘I like Picasso’”, “I think it’s Al Pacino, dedicated for his birthday”, “Amber is taking notes and he is making drawings” and “There is no man so calm and relaxed in court that he is guilty”, were some of the comments made by social network users.