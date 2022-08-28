The dreaded return of the low-rise baggy pant

The low rise trousers returns to make an appearance in our lives. That model that exposed the abdomen (sometimes even went further) in the 2000s and that is now disturbing when reviewing the photo album of the time, plans to return for the umpteenth time. And this fall, moreover, he does it in key baggy, leaving flared or skinny models in the background and recovering those that do not mark the silhouette and advocate comfort. The guilty ones? Bella Hadid, who has long been insisting on the benefits of pants that show the hip bone; her sister Gigi or any of the generational style icons hell-bent on resurrecting Y2k fashion. Namely: Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber or Emily Ratajkowski. Also the recent guests at Copenhagen Fashion Week, experts in synthesizing in their outfits what is to come, they have exposed their abdomen.

The catwalks support the motion and signatures like Versace, Diesel, Vetements, Marques’Almeida or MSGM In their collections for this autumn-winter 2022/2023, they presented several options to add to the wide drop-waisted jeans. Taking a look at their proposals, it seems that it’s time to go back to those years when Britney Spears or Paris Hilton boasted a flat stomach, although this season the tighter models give way to more relaxed proportions.

Proposals from Marques’Almeida, Diesel, Versace, MSGM, Vetements and Coperni. imaxtree

The dreaded return of pants that scratch fabric in the hip area has been lurking for a few years now. In 2015 the feminist header Jezebel Title I’d rather be killed than go back to wearing low-rise jeans. and other specialized magazines ask their readers from time to time if they are prepared to emulate Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Keira Knightley, who made history at that premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean wearing one of the most extreme versions of the trend that are remembered.

Paris Hilton and Keira Knightley wearing the most extreme versions of the 2000s. Getty

Now that fashion is once again advocating showing skin (as evidenced by the latest trends and viral garments, from Miu Miu’s XS miniskirt to the top dubbed ‘bubble cut out’), it seems that this type of jeans and pants could have an opportunity, although it will not be easy on a massive level. Stores include timid options in their catalogs aware that there will not be many clients who dare to go down the street showing more belly in the middle of autumn than with the most concise bikini of summer.

The celebrities and influencer, however, if they seem willing to give them a chance now that the new dress naked Is a pants and the Bumster, those cropped pants so tiny that they showed the upper part of the buttocks designed by Alexander McQueen in the 90s, they are demure when compared to the transparencies and openings that digital icons like Chiara Ferragni wear from the waist down. Low-rise jeans that expose the end of a bodysuit or corset or those who even show the thong have many ballots to dominate the most effective photos of social networks and fashion editorials, but they will hardly penetrate among the rest of the mortals. However, those who dare have a good handful of examples to draw inspiration from. We refer to the tests.

Raimonda KulikauskieneGetty Images

Melody JengGetty Images

Melody JengGetty Images

Edward BerthelotGetty Images

Raimonda KulikauskieneGetty Images