The dream day of Eugenio Derbez and it was not only for the Oscar of ‘Coda’

the mexican actor Eugenio Derbezhad a dream march 27or, well, in addition to the tape ‘Coda’ in which he participates won the Oscar for Best Picturehis wife, the singer Alessandra Rosaldosent him a great gift to celebrate his 16 years of love.

It was through his Instagram account, where Eugenio shared a video in which he shows off a large flower arrangement and pointed out: “Look at what a beautiful arrangement that came to me! They are roses bathed in gold, my beautiful little wife sent it to me. My love I love you, thank you for making every day special for 16 years. Today is our anniversaryjust today that are the Oscars is our anniversaryso love of my life thank you for making every day special.”

On the other hand, Alessandra made a publication where she sends her partner a message: “On March 27, 16 years ago, our eyes met and our lives changed forever. We fell deeply in love and there was no way to avoid it.

Today I celebrate and bless the 16 wonderful years that we have been together and everything that hand in hand we have built, created, grown, overcome, transcended and achieved.”

The singer predicted that the night of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards was going to be something important for Derbez: “Without a doubt, we are a great team and I have a feeling that today our lives will change again. There are no words that can express the pride I feel in seeing you realize your dreams and achieve everything you set out to do and more. You are pure inspiration, an example that drags and light that illuminates everything around you. I wish with all my heart that this is the happiest March 27 of all our 27s. Happy Anniversary my love I love you with all my soul!

Prior to his arrival at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, Derbez made a live broadcast from his car in which he expressed how he felt about going to the Oscars ceremony and having participated in a film with three nominations.

“I grew up watching American movies and the Oscars, looking at the people who are going to parade on the red carpet today and you think that it will never be possible, that you will never arrive. First, as a child, you say ‘it’s very difficult, it’s very far’. Then I remember that when I already had my television program and the ratings were very high, I wanted to continue growing, I wanted to make movies and they told me: ‘that’s the problem, you can’t make movies because you come from TV, it’s another quality’, In a few words, they fluffed me, ”said the Mexican.

Eugene continued: “I never stopped believing, I never stopped fighting and I still wonder how I got here and every day I still don’t understand, well I just work, try, try and knock on doors and develop projects, some hit and others don’t, but I don’t stop and I think that’s the key to get there”.

At the end of the Oscar ceremony, in which Coda won three awards: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, Eugenio Derbez wrote on his social profile: “¡Long live Mexico! Tonight the winner was the inclusion. Long live the art of cinema. ‘Coda’ has shown that you can always make history, even without big names or a budget, but putting all your heart into it”.

For her part, Alessandra Rosaldo shared a video where she shares her reaction of joy when she saw how the tape in which her husband participated received the highest award and commented: “a piece of my heart is broken for not having been there with you at that moment , but I have to say that It was beautiful to live it with Aitana and together applaud you, celebrate you and see you shine on that stage. We love you with all our hearts and we are immensely proud of you. Congratulations my love! I told you this would be the happiest 27th ever!”