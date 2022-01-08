News

THE DREAM FACTORY by Chiara Sani. GOLDEN GLOBES 2022, ‘ghost’ edition!

Zach Shipman
The winners of the areas will be announced on Sunday 9 January Golden Globes 2022, but the awards ceremony, with the usual red carpet, will not take place on television or in streaming.

The problem dates back to last year, when the ‘Hollywood Foreign Press Association’ (HFPA), existing since 1944, was overwhelmed by a scandal regarding the composition of its members and the relative methods of awarding prizes.

The entire star sysyem dissociated himself from the Golden Globes event to adhere to the message of the importance of inclusiveness and protection of humanitarian rights, which have not been respected for years.

The HFPA has tried in every way to guarantee its commitment to a greater focus on the issue of inclusion, but the world of international cinema is probably waiting to see it in fact.

The US network NBC had been broadcasting the event exclusively for many years, but after the recent scandal, it decided to terminate the contract by distancing itself from Golden Globes ceremony. The event has always been the barometer of potential Oscar winners, as well as one of the most glamorous and worldly events of the year.

We will therefore have to settle for a simple list of winners that will be published on January 9th.

The films most credited with winning the 2022 Golden Globe are ‘Belfast’, ‘Dog Power’ and ‘West Side Story’, as well as the television series ‘Succession’ and ‘Murder in Easttown’. Among the Italians we will cheer for Paolo Sorrentino, which is nominated in the five for Best Foreign Film with ‘It was the hand of God’. Among the eligible actors for the victory stand out Lady Gaga for the film ‘House of Gucci’, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Leonardo di Caprio for ‘Don’t Look Up’ and Ben Affleck for George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’.

