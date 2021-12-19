News

THE DREAM FACTORY by Chiara Sani. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, a love born on the set!

0 8 1 minute read

‘Spider man: No Way Home’ it is the best collection of 2021 with 8.8 million euros totaled in just four days of programming. And during the Christmas holidays, an absolutely exceptional increase in receipts is expected: it could reach 500 million!

Now the love story between Tom Holland (25 years) e Zendaya (25 years old) has ended up in the sights of the paparazzi and the relationship between the two actors has become official in all respects.

Tom and Zendaya have been trying to hide their relationship for a long time, but by being continually hunted by photographers, their privacy has inevitably been violated.

The producer of the Spider Man saga, Amy Pascal, in a recent interview he said that during the castings, after having chosen Tom Holland and Zendaya for the main roles, he tried to dissuade the two boys from dating even in private life. The motivation for this request was to protect the balance in view of the Spider Man franchise … but his recommendation was promptly ignored.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them and had a good chat with them. I didn’t want Tom and Zendaya dating. We just told them not to. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can only complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me ”.

Indeed, the Spider Man set is Cupid’s territory and his arrow hit both Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (the latter have been a steady couple for many years).

Producer Amy Pascal certainly can’t complain about one thing: her castings are absolutely perfect in choosing the protagonists of one of the most successful sagas of all time. W love!

Photo credits: LaPresse


Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

