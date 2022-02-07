the dream of an encore in the free, the bar open in Ibiza, the “two of spades” to men- Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

After the record recovery from the injury in Cortina, the blue is ready to test the snow and the slopes of the Olympics: Four years ago I was naive, today I am aware of my means

Sofia Goggia match. A selfie with a lot of V (as a victory?) In front of the plane and a suitcase in which he put the hard work of the days following the injury in Cortina, the fight against time, the regret for not being able to be the standard bearer of Italy (displeasure mitigated by the investiture of his friend Michela Moioli), the desire to challenge opponents and destiny, the sense of legend that would accompany another gold.



Sofia could even amaze and even compete in the super-G, not just free her: never say never. Meanwhile, we know that in the week dedicated to other Italians – Wierer, Fontana, Brignone, Lollobrigida – she is there too, at least as a presence. And these you will read in the interview were the Olympic thoughts before a damn Sunday. Sofia Goggia said to work on muscles and psyche, everything was in progress. She talked about conquering the mountain and she did not hide the dream of a shotgun. Then the mountain swept away, but she caught it back.

Sofia, what is your first memory of the magical day of 2018?

The award ceremony, the flower ceremony, the music: unforgettable.

After Pyeongchang became a top character: did you expect it?

No. Four years ago I was naive and a little girl, now I am aware of what the Games are.

What has that company added to your figure?

An authenticity of my own to get to know the Goggia woman better. Any flaws left? The main one is enough: sometimes I still doubt myself. a limit, but at the same time a strength.

What don’t you like about her?

The fact of not always being able to accept myself completely. But a female psychology problem.

On the sporting level, on the other hand, what was the sense of gold?

I won in the first Games in which I participated, facing them as a leader of the descent. Above all, as Greek tragedy teaches, to import not the war itself but the caliber of the antagonist: and I beat Lindsey Vonn.

How cursed did he injuries? Without her he could have won more …

If I look back, the balance is heavy: I lost… a lot of blood, but the character’s caliber is also dictated by the times in which he manages to heal his wounds. I’ve always done it.

Accidents have left the table set.

True. And I’m so hungry.

The goggismo is trendy. But doesn’t it scare you a little?

No, a nice thing. I think I have entered the hearts of Italians. I know I can’t please everyone, but the important thing is to have left a mark on many people.

It is also emphasized that she is cultured and not trivial.

Certain characteristics need to be consolidated: I am looking for this, I need it.

How many engagement proposals have you received?

Do you know that I don’t remember? Not many, however: I may like it, but I’m selective. And I’m shy too.

So he also hit the two of spades?

Ah, on that I’m an honorary degree.

What more could Sofia have in China?

The ability to better manage the weapons available.

The Olympic back to back in thoughts?

Dreaming big costs nothing: you have to go to the Gamesall in.

Have you ever thought about the missed medal in the Pyeongchang super-G?

Several times: sooner or later it will be a credit to be collected.

How far does your mind go after Beijing?

Meanwhile, he goes to Beijing. But in Milan-Cortina 2026 he wants to be there.

Partner in a company that raises hens: is a piece of Sofia Goggia’s future already?

still all premature, even if I will also have to take care of the two cows won in France and I think I will produce eggs and milk. Meanwhile, I have opened a bar-restaurant in Ibiza. Ibiza why do we cook there? No, because it is an evergreen and because it is linked to a sustainable economy.