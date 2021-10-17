The dream of Elizabeth II collapses: all “fault” of Rihanna

Queen Elizabeth and Rihanna seem to have absolutely nothing in common, yet this is not the case: they are rivals!

As we know, Queen Elizabeth inherited, together with the Crown, all the overseas territories that were once part of the British Empire and which then, with the end of colonialism, became independent from the English Crown.

Today the (very many) nations that were once British colonies are brought together in an international body called Commonwealth of the Nations of which Queen Elizabeth is still the head.

Over the course of recent history, the Commonwealth countries have shown on many occasions that they know how to collaborate to achieve common goals in many aspects of international political life, therefore Elizabeth has always been very proud to be head of the Commonwealth.

The problem is that the “great family of nations”, as Elizabeth often defined the Commonwealth, also includes theIsland of Barbados, in the Caribbean Sea.

The Island in question got its own political independence 50 years ago, but it never left the Commonwealth. Barbados planned to do so about 20 years ago, on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of national independence, but the political situation was not yet mature and Elizabeth II remained Head of State.

Indeed, the Queen is Head of State in various Commonwealth Realms, that is, in those countries that have never elected a head of state belonging to the population of the country despite the fact that they have long since become independent states or even republics.

Rihanna “against” Queen Elizabeth II: a kick to the past

Barbados recently reported that in the course of 2022 they will elect their own Head of State, in practice the counterpart of our President of the Republic, and that therefore the State will give the welcome to Elizabeth II.

The state of Barbados has shown in the past that it has one very progressive political vision and attentive to contemporaneity. For this reason the government has awarded the singer Rihanna the title of plenipotentiary ambassador of Barbados.

In practice today Rihanna has a completely free hand politically and economically in the organization of events, initiatives and international relations aimed at promote Barbados culture and tourism.

From various quarters, therefore, it is expected that within a few months from Barbados the news may arrive that Rihanna has been appointed Head of State to replace Elizabeth II.

Although Rihanna’s “coronation” is by no means taken for granted (this is probably just a very imaginative theory) it is clear that times are changing fast is that Elizabeth II’s dream is gradually crumbling.

The monarch of the United Kingdom has in fact always worked very hard to keep strong diplomatic and collaborative relations between the countries of the Commonwealth and certainly he has always held very dear to the many titles he possesses as Head of State of the various countries (a different one for each of them!).

Despite all her efforts, however, Elizabeth cannot stop the journey of the world and certainly the transformation of Barbados into a country capable of electing its own political guide is a sign of the profound change of the times.

The evil ones are also thinking that, if the citizens of Barbados accepted for 50 years to formally remain subjects of Her British Majesty, it was by virtue of theenormous charisma and the enormous international respect that the Queen enjoys all over the world. Obviously the same cannot be said of Prince Charles, who for many will not be up to the task.

Even Queen Elizabeth on more than one occasion has expressed herself regarding the ideas and intentions of Carlo, who on more than one occasion his mother has found truly absurd.

So that the monarchy of the United Kingdom is destined to end with Elizabeth? Absolutely not, but he will certainly experience an extremely difficult moment of transition, during which he will have to completely redesign his image (perhaps inspired by Rihanna!).

