The dream of Pablo Escobar and his brother to create a team to win the Tour de France

Roberto Escobar, brother of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, holds a smartphone with his late brother’s picture on it. (Photo: REUTERS/David Estrada)

Since kids, Pablo Escobar and his brother Robert they had big dreams on bicycles. They played to compete in an imaginary Vuelta a Colombia, they did the “errands” that their mother ordered them and walked the mountainous streets of Medellin.

Roberto was more dedicated to the bicycle than Pablo and decided devote himself to the sport of cranks with the aim of becoming the first Colombian cyclist to compete in the Tour de France. Pablo went to the side of crime and illegality, while Roberto began to have successes as a gold medal at the Bolivarian Games of road cycling in Guayaquil, ninth in the return to Táchira and even represented Colombia in the Pan American cycling games in Chile.

He competed in three Vueltas a Colombia and two RCN classics, the most important in Colombia and disputed the throne to Martín Emilio ‘Cochise’ Rodriguez, a mythical runner who became the first Colombian to participate in the Tour de France in 1975 with the Italian team Bianchi-Campagnolo. His story as a cyclist is detailed in the book Kings of the Mountains, written by Matt Rendell.

In addition to leaving him some triumphs, cycling also He left him the nickname with which he would be known for the rest of his life: the ‘Osito’. Sports commentators baptized him after seeing him reach one of the goals covered in mud like a “muddy bear,” according to an article published on the Las 2 Orillas portal.

His career as a professional cyclist ended soon, when I was in my early 30s, and preferred to dedicate himself to the task of being a coach. Several Colombian cycling stars in the seventies went through his team and participated in competitions in Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela and Cuba. He ended up opening a custom bike frame business in 1975. under the brand, ‘El Ositto’, with a double t to give the name an Italian touch. That’s when his younger brother Pablo reappears on the scene.

Continue reading the story

Roberto’s factory was perfect for launder the money he got from the sale of marijuana, smuggling and theft. The arrival of money in handfuls excited ‘Osito’ and then he came up with the idea of create and sponsor a team to compete in Europe and win the Tour de France. As reported by Las 2 Orillas, the ‘Ositto’ team was born there.

Pablo also played an important role in the dream of having a cycling team competing in Europe. In addition to being the main sponsor, began to flood the national competitions with money and was in charge of delivering the prizes to the winning cyclists. They hired a technician with extensive experience and recognized cyclists with track records.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

Robert too wanted to be president of the National Cycling Federation and it started with a regional league that pitted him against the then head of cycling in Colombia. The disputes between the two led to the Medellin Cartel installing in 1982 a bomb in the car of the then president of the FederationMiguel Ángel Bermúdez, from which he narrowly escaped death.

No one knows for sure why After that attack, the Escobars decide to abandon their dream. and they move away from cycling completely. They continued to be fans of the races in Colombia and Europe, but dthey put aside the idea of ​​having a team and winning the Tour de France.

Robert was a victim of a bomb attack in 1993 that left him almost blind while in his cell in a Colombian prison and in 2010 a command tried to kidnap him and thanks to the police he was saved.

“Drug trafficking takes you to the clinic, to jail or to the cemetery“, he said in an interview with El Pais de España.

VIDEO: Amaiur Sarriegi replaces Putellas in the national team after his injury