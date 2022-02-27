The dream of primary health care in sub-Saharan African cities | future planet

The world has witnessed dramatic advances in maternal, newborn and child health. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that, between 2000 and 2017, the death of women after childbirth had been reduced by 38% in the world. Maternal deaths are those that occur as a result of complications during pregnancy or childbirth.

In many sub-Saharan African countries, this figure has also fallen by half since 2000. However, there are large differences between low-income and high-income countries, since these still account for a high proportion of all that is produced in the world. .

Sub-Saharan countries also have the highest neonatal death rates in the world. This term refers to the death of babies within 28 days of birth. The decline in this rate in sub-Saharan Africa between 1990 and 2017 was small (40%) compared to high-income countries (55%). In addition, the highest mortality figures for children under five years of age occurred in this same area of ​​the African continent.

In the past, in sub-Saharan Africa, health and socioeconomic indicators tended to be better in urban areas than in rural areas. However, since the 1990s the trend has changed. The indicators have deteriorated in the cities as a result of urban poverty, which has adverse effects on the health of mothers and children.

A recent systematic review by us looked at inequalities in access to, and use of, maternal, newborn, and child health services in sub-Saharan countries. We focus on urban settings, where issues of availability and quality of care have increased due to rapid urban population growth and slums.

We observe great differences in the use of these health services due to factors such as poverty, low educational levels and unemployment, among many others. These socioeconomic and cultural determinants of health and inequality have their effect in urban areas, and health care systems need to respond more effectively to them.

What we discovered

The review assessed all relevant published books and journal articles. We search for original reports with keywords related to maternal, newborn, and child health, wealth, equity, and many other criteria. We also look for studies on access to health services, their coverage and their inequalities. The investigations had been published between 2002 and 2019, and focused on urban areas of sub-Saharan Africa. Our systematic review covered 53 scientific articles from 11 African countries. Most of the publications were from East Africa.

A group of independent reviewers checked the data and assessed the quality of the papers, reviewed the results of each study and weighed the evidence.

What we were interested in were the services received by women and children in terms of prenatal care, childbirth, and the postnatal period. These included care during pregnancy, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, skilled attendance at childbirth and care after birth.

We also looked for evidence of inequalities, meaning systematic, avoidable, and unfair differences in health outcomes that can be observed between populations, social groups within the same population, or as a gradient in a population ranked by social position. .

Our review uncovered profound differences in the use of maternal and child health services in urban settings in sub-Saharan Africa. Different factors from the individual and family levels, from health centers and from the environment influenced them.

One of the findings was that antenatal services were used little among young mothers, but more among married ones. Women with an educational background or those with a partner or husband who had received it, those with jobs and from economically stable households were also more likely to use these resources compared to other pregnant women.

Socioeconomic constraints continue to make a difference in access to health care and persist in urban settings in sub-Saharan Africa; this contradicts the idea that living in a city offers better prospects

In addition, we found differences depending on the type of medical centers to which women had access. Users of private clinics were more likely to receive adequate antenatal care than those who attended public facilities. Discriminatory attitudes on the part of health personnel are a barrier to access to and use of maternal, neonatal and child medical services.

In several groups, utilization of medical centers or skilled delivery assistance services was observed below what was desirable. Among those who use them the least are younger mothers, unmarried women, those with a low level of education, the unemployed, those whose partners or husbands did casual work or without a contract, and those from the poorest families. The inability to pay for services and the long distances to health centers were also factors that influenced their use.

The use of postnatal care was more frequent among those who belonged to economically stable households and those who were influenced by the media, such as radio or television.

Child care services, such as vaccination, were attended more or less depending on factors such as the age of the mother –less in the case of younger mothers–, her education –more among women with studies– and her marital status –Solitary motherhood influenced use. The occupation and working conditions of the mother also played a role, as well as poverty. Proximity and quality of services also influenced access.

Levels of use of AIDS-related services varied depending on sociodemographic characteristics such as age, education, male involvement, and economic status.

Healthcare needs to be improved

The results may not be surprising, since they are similar to those obtained in relation to the determinants of health in general. However, what this systematic review highlights is that socioeconomic determinants continue to make a difference in access to health care, and that they persist in urban settings in sub-Saharan Africa. This contradicts the idea that living in a city offers better economic and health prospects.

The evidence indicates that the urban advantage no longer exists. Primary care models have to change to respond to the needs of the poorest and least educated people, especially women and children living in the slums.

Programs in the area to improve equity in access to quality health care should be based on a more comprehensive understanding of how affordable such care is for disadvantaged households.

amanuel abajobir is a research associate at the African Center for Population and Health Research. Estelle Monique Sidze is a researcher at the African Center for Population and Health Research. Frederick Murunga Wekesah is a postdoctoral researcher at the African Center for Population and Health Research. This article was originally published in English on The Conversation.

